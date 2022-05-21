Artworks by Sam Gilliam and Victor Vasarely will be Part of Neue Auctions‘ Online-Only May Modern Sale on May 28th

Beachwood, OH, USA, May 23, 2022 — An abstract acrylic on canvas collage and enamel on aluminum work by African American artist Sam Gilliam (b. 1933) is the expected headliner in an online-only May Modern auction scheduled for Saturday, May 28th, by Neue Auctions, starting at 10 am Eastern time. Internet bidding will be through LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com.

“The Sam Gilliam artwork, lot number 12, is titled Pantheon #5 and was executed mid-career by the artist, in 1984,” said Bridget McWilliams of Neue Auctions. “It is an exuberant, highly textured and complex composition, executed with deft craftsmanship.” The piece is 85 inches by 55 inches. It’s signed verso and titled on the stretcher and has an estimate of $50,000-$80,000.

This is the third annual May Modern sale for Neue Auctions, one that features a fine collection of modern works of printwork, original paintings, pottery, sculpture and classic modern furniture by known designers. The wide selection of prints and works on paper includes artists such as Thomas Hart Benton, Christopher Murphy, Asa Cheffetz, Stanley William Hayter and others.

Modern Masters are represented by noted, listed artists such as Marc Chagall, Joan Miro, Jean Cocteau and Georges Rouault. There are large examples by Alexander Calder and Ilya Bolotowsky. Rufino Tamayo is represented by a 1976 Mixografia color print titled Hombre en Negro. The print it is artist signed and numbered and is expected to finish at $2,000-$4,000.

There are two tabletop size bronze sculptures by Australian/American artist Clement Meadmore, whose elegant squared forms demonstrate a weighty precision. Also on offer is a collection of Cleveland School of Art works highlighted by Viktor Schreckengost, Edris Eckhardt, William Sommer and Paul Travis. Modern design favorites include a Claude Conover pot and a Philip and Kelvin LaVerne “Chan” table.

Lot 56 is a paper collage (not a print) by Victor Vasarely (French/Hungarian, 1906-1997), titled Kontosch-C (circa 1968-1972), signed in ink, 36 inches by 35 ½ inches in the frame (est. $2,000-$4,000). Also offered will be a laminated cast acrylic sculpture by American/Yugoslavian artist Vasa Velizar Mihich (b. 1933), titled Column (1983), signed, numbered 2255 (est. $500-$800).

Chairs will feature a pair of Harry Bertoia leather upholstered diamond chairs for Knoll designed in 1952, powder coated steel with gray leather upholstery, each bearing the original Knoll label (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a pair of Le Corbusier LC2 style petit comfort lounge chairs for Gordon International, squared form in beige leather and chrome plated steel (est. $500-$1,000).

Lighting will be led by a Claudio Salocchi (Italian, 1934-2012) Riflessione floor lamp, circa 1973, for Skipper (Italy), 88 inches tall, with a triangular marble base supporting a chrome plated steel arm with an enameled aluminum shade and domed light (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a Carlo Nason Egg Lamp for A. V. Mazzega (Murano, circa 1970s), as three-part blown glass lamp in clear glass and opaque white, the interior with four small sockets for bulbs (est. $1,000-$2,000).

A Florence Knoll walnut and laminate credenza (circa 1960s-‘70s), the walnut top and sides over four hinged off-white laminate doors with chrome pulls, 75 ½ inches long, should rise to $1,500-$3,000. Also, a hand-made Thomas Moser (Auburn, Maine) Edo cherry dining table having a rectangular top on a tapering squared leg trestle base, is expected to hammer for $1,000-$2,000.

Lots 200-202 offer interesting Mid-Century Modern wall units. Lot 200 is a George Nelson omni walnut wall unit comprising three walnut cabinets, two with sliding doors (est. $1,000-$2,000). Lot 201 is a walnut and rattan wall unit, comprising three wall cabinets, two with rattan front doors, the third with a fall front (est. $800-$1,200). Lot 202 is a walnut wall unit with woven rattan cabinet doors and drawers, featuring recessed pulls and open shelving (est. $500-$1,000).

Lots 206-210 are beautiful Galle cameo glass vases, ranging in height from 7 inches to 17 ½ inches. The expected top achiever is a cameo glass scenic vase of baluster form with an everted lip, the gray glass walls overlaid in multiple colors, with a view of a mountain lake landscape from a balcony, 8 ¼ inches tall (est. $1,000-$2,000). The others have more modest estimates.

Rounding out this list of anticipated highlights is an R. Lalique large stoppered bottle of baluster form with blue patine wash, titled Douze Figurines Avec Bouchon, having a small cylindrical neck with a figural stopper showing a kneeling nude, the frosted clear body molded with pairs of female nudes, 12 inches tall, incised signed “R. Lalique”, numbered 914 (est. $2,000-$4,000).

In-person gallery previews will be held Monday thru Friday, May 23rd-27th, from 10-5 (open late on Wednesday, May 25th, until 7 pm). The Neue Auctions gallery is located at 23533 Mercantile Road, Suite 100, in Beachwood, Ohio 44122. Beachwood is situated just outside of Cleveland.

The 262-lot auction will be clerked live on auction day by Neue Auctions team members. The catalog is up now and posted live on the three bidding sites. Phone and absentee bids will be taken.

Neue Auctions will follow this sale with an auction featuring the lifetime collection of Asian antiques and decorative objects of Dr. Marvin Drucker on Saturday, June 25th; and the lifetime collection of rare and exquisite Moser glass pieces of Carol and Leslie Gould on Saturday, July 30th. Both events will be online-only, per usual, and will start promptly at 10 am Eastern time.

The May Modern auction is slated for Saturday, May 28th starting promptly at 10 am Eastern time.

