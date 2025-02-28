Artworks by Krishen Khanna and Sheila Hicks Lead The Way in Ahlers & Ogletree Auction held February 20th in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA, USA, February 28, 2025 — A 1965 oil on canvas abstract painting signed by Krishen Khanna (Indian/Pakistani, b. 1925) soared to $157,300, and a twisted metallic threads on canvas tapestry by Sheila Hicks (American / French, b. 1934) settled at $90,750 in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Modernism, Photography & African American Art auction held Thursday, February 20th, online and live in the Atlanta, Ga. gallery.

The auction featured an outstanding selection of works from renowned artists across multiple disciplines, over 450 lots in all. The carefully curated sale included significant paintings and collages, photography, sculptures and textile art from both 20th century visionaries as well as contemporary masters. They included Salvador Dali, Henry Lawrence Faulkner and Tom Corbin.

The untitled abstract figural painting by Krishen Khanna was signed (as “K Khanna, 65”) lower left and signed and dated to verso. It was impressive at 71 inches tall by 26 ¾ inches wide (canvas, less the frame) and easily topped its $30,000 high estimate. Khanna is a self-taught artist whose abstracted figurative artworks depict street scenes of the country and showcase Indian idioms and human values.

The unframed tapestry by Sheila Hicks, titled Macro Broderie, was 48 inches tall by 50 inches wide with a gallery label for Suzy Langlois to verso. It, too, blasted through its high estimate of $30,000 and was the sale’s runner-up top lot. Hicks is known for her innovative and experimental weavings and sculptural textile art that incorporates distinctive colors, natural materials and personal narratives.

Following are additional highlights from the auction, which attracted 20-25 in-person bidders to the gallery and grossed $1,068,581, including the buyer’s premium. Internet bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and bid.AandOauctions.com. There were 33 phone bidders who placed over 66 bids. Over 400 people either tuned in or checked in to the sale.

All prices quoted include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.

There were three original works in the auction by Henry Lawrence Faulkner (American, 1924-1981), an American artist and poet known for his rebellious spirit, his wildly colorful oil paintings and his eccentric acts. All three surpassed their high estimates by a wide margin and included the following:

– An untitled (Cat) oil on panel, signed lower right and housed in a 22 ¼ inch by 17 ¾ inch original frame by the artist. It brought $24,200 against a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$7,000.

– An untitled (Still Life) oil on panel, boldly signed upper left, 11 inches by 13 ½ inches (panel, less frame by the artist). It hit $21,780 against a pre-sale estimate of $3,500-$5,500.

– An untitled (Whimsical Garden Scene with Lemon Tree) oil on Masonite, 7 ½ inches by 14 inches (Masonite, less frame). It made $20,570 against a high estimate of $3,000-$5,000.

A Maguey fiber tapestry (Guatemala) after Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976), titled Lambrizi (1975), embroidered “CA75” lower right and numbered “23/100” lower left, large at 56 inches tall by 84 inches wide, realized $16,940 against a high estimate of $5,000. Calder was a widely acclaimed sculptor known for his innovative mobiles (kinetic sculptures) and his monumental public sculptures.

A bronze “Crescent” table by Tom Corbin (American, b. 1954), having a natural patina, circular top and base and curving pedestal, signed and dated to the underside of the top, finished at $13,310, against a high estimate of $2,500. The table was 20 ¼ inches in height by 18 inches in diameter.

A life-size cast bronze figural sculpture by Victor Salmones (Mexican, 1937-1989), titled Poise, signed and numbered “4/10” to the plinth, 85 inches in height, rose to $12,100 against a high estimate of $5,000. Salmones was known for his Realist nude figure sculptors and this one was a fine example.

An etching and aquatint in colors on Japon paper by Surrealist master Salvador Dali (Spanish, 1904-1989), titled Pegasus, from the “Mythology” series, circa 1963, signed lower right and numbered “X/XX” (10/20) lower left, 20 ¾ inches by 24 inches (minus the frame), with a gallery label to verso for William Weston Gallery (London), changed hands for $11,495 against a high estimate of $2,500.

