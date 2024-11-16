Antique and Vintage Toys by German, Japanese and American Makers do well in Miller & Miller’s Nov. 8-9 Online Auctions

New Hamburg, ON, Canada, November 16, 2024 — Two early 20th century toys by the elite German maker Gunthermann sold for a combined $39,530 and a 1930s toy delivery cart by the German maker Saalheimer & Strauss realized $18,880 in two days of online-only auctions held November 8th and 9th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. Together, the two auctions grossed a robust $468,961.

All prices quoted in this report include an 18 percent buyer’s premium and are in Canadian dollars.

The November 8th auction was dedicated entirely to toys. November 9th had Canadiana, toys, historic objects, clocks, canes, firearms, ammunition, and advertising. Both sales featured items from the outstanding Phil Barnett Collection and attracted widespread interest from diverse collectors.

“Rare German toys by Gunthermann, Tipp & Co., Lehmann and others soared well beyond expectations, with some obscurities that set records,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Lehmann toys in particular exceeded expectations.”

Mr. Miller added, “Phil sourced most of this collection from primary sources. There was a lot of fresh content, and it had collectors buzzing.” There was plenty of buzz as well the following day, on November 9th, in a separate sale that featured Canadiana, toys and historic objects (with more from the Phil Barnett collection), plus clocks, canes, firearms and ammunition, and advertising.

The overall top lot of the two days was an extremely rare circa 1920 lithographed tin eight-man scull with coxswain toy made by Gunthermann. The magnificent large toy (29 inches in length) depicted a racing team in blue and white uniforms on a light brown scull. It sold for $21,240.

The other Gunthermann item was a scarce circa 1905-1910 lithographed tin Coupe Gordon Bennet No. 5 race car. It’s a toy that rarely comes to auction and is found in some of the world’s finest toy collections and museums. It bested its $10,000 high estimate by gaveling for $18,290.

The lithographed tin delivery cart made by Saalheimer & Strauss was in very good condition. The company boasted in its 1932 catalog: “Our motorcycles are steerable and with dust-tight built-in rear wheel. The coaches are removable.” The toy was marked, “Made in Germany”.

Following are additional highlights from the two auctions. A total of 750 online bidders placed a combined 9,603 bids. Internet bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller Auctions website. Every lot sold and 70 percent or more of the top 50 lots exceeded estimates. The Nov. 8 sale grossed $126,702. The Nov. 9 sale grossed $342,259.

An American Kentucky flintlock rifle made by Nicholas Hawk (1782-1844, Monroe County, Pa.), .46 calibre, with a barrel length of 31 ½ inches signed “Nicholas Hawk Gunsmith” in script on a brass inlay, brought $8,850. Hawk built a reputation for producing high-quality firearms.

A German 1930s lithographed tin T-694 toy motorcycle with sidecar, made by Tipp & Co., a company known for their high-quality and realistic toys, fetched $15,340, against a $3,000 high estimate. It was a great display piece, with excellent gloss and color, and was tested and working.

Two very different lots sold for identical prices of $7,670. One was a circa 1900 taxidermied example of a now-extinct male Passenger Pigeon (the last one died in 1914), secured to a wood branch perch on a wood plinth. It was recently taken from a late 19th century taxidermy diorama.

The other was a 1920s American-made Buddy “L” pressed steel toy passenger bus, made by the Moline Pressed Steel Company in Illinois. The founder of the company (Fred Lundahl) wanted to make toys that were new, different and durable for his son Arthur (nicknamed „Buddy“).

A Georges Carette tinplate open limousine, made in Germany in the 1910s, a hard-to-find toy in any condition, climbed to $6,490 against a $2,500 high estimate. This Georges Carette open limousine was made during a period when toys based on fine cars were only for the very rich.

A toy Ford Edsel, made in Japan in the 1950s by the Asahi Toy Company (ATC), chugged off for $4,720. Asahi was a major post-war maker of mechanical toys with a specific emphasis on scale-like models of then-contemporary vehicles, also best known for their Santa Claus logo.

A rare futuristic-looking car manufactured in Germany in the 1940s by Blomer & Schueler rang up $2,950. The „Flugzeug Auto“ Aero Car No. 500, with the original box and 7 ¾ inch wingspan, was marked „Made in US-Zone Germany“ on the underside of the car and the box.

A German Tipp & Co. motorcycle with sidecar, made in the 1930s, achieved $2,950, against a high estimate of $1,200. The 10 ½ inch long toy was marked with the Tipp & Co. logo on both sides of gas tank, marked „Made in Germany“ and marked „Dunlop Cord“ on the wheels.

A GAMA 300 light metallic blue toy Cadillac, made in West Germany in the 1950s, had a high estimate of $500 but made $2,655. GAMA is an acronym for „George Adam MAngold“, the founder of the company. The 12 ½ inch long car was all original, including the hubcaps.

To watch a brief YouTube video of some of the auction highlights, click this link: https://youtu.be/p21pcE0fk3A

Miller & Miller will ring out the old and ring in the new with three online-only auctions:

– December 7: Petroliana & Advertising

– December 8: Soda & General Store Advertising

– January 25: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia

