Andrew Jones Auctions in Los Angeles will Hold Two Auctions, June 18 and 21, Dedicated to Important Decorative Arts

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, USA, May 16, 2023 — Andrew Jones Auctions will greet the summer season in a big way with two sales dedicated to important decorative arts. The Sunday, June 18th auction features the collection of Stuart and Phyllis Moldaw of Atherton, California, curated by Anthony Hail. The collection includes a broad selection of Chinese porcelain as well as Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica dinnerware, along with furnishing and accessories.

Three days later, on Wednesday, June 21st will see a signature Design for the Home and Garden auction, including property from the estate of Jack Lemmon, as well as collections of renowned interior designers Hendrix Allardyce, John Cole and Craig Wright, plus private sources in Beverly Hills and Palos Verdes Estates.

Andrew Jones Auctions will be letting folks into the saleroom on both auction days. The address is 2221 South Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Live previews will also be held in-gallery prior to auction. Start times both days will be 10 am Pacific time. Online bidding will be via AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bids accepted.

Stuart and Phyllis Moldaw both had refined eyes for beauty. They began working with Anthony (Tony) Hail, arbiter of style and esteemed San Francisco decorator. Phyllis and Tony developed an aesthetic partnership that transformed the Moldaws’ Goody Steinberg-designed house into their dream home. Eager to learn the history of each acquisition Tony assisted her with, Phyllis found herself especially drawn to fine porcelain and silver.

Led by historic Chinese ceramics and export porcelain, the Moldaws’ collection on June 18th is broad-ranging, from a carved celadon longquan charger (est. $2,000-$3,000) and peach bloom water pot (est. $1,500-$2,000) to blanc de chine censers, polychrome lotus form vessels to export famille rose tureens, platters and serving ware, large scale figural candlesticks, armorial place settings and Rockefeller pattern tableware.

Phyllis Moldaw also cultivated an appreciation for European porcelain, including Herend, notably the Rothschild bird and Fortuna patterns, as well as Meissen and Sevres, and amassed an extensive service of Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica dinnerware that’s been divided into 25 lots (with estimates ranging from $400-$7,000), plus whimsical table decorations by Ann Gordon.

The Moldaws’ collection also includes Asian and European furniture, such as a Chinese hardwood bench (est. $1,500-$2,000), as well as lacquer tables and an impressive gilt and black coromandel lacquer eight-panel floor screen (est. $8,000-$12,000). European furnishing highlights include a late Regency leather upholstered armchair (est. $800-$1,200), a pair of Louis XVI white painted fauteuils (est. $2,000-$3,000) and a Steinway & Sons piano.

Fine silver features a Puiforcat Royal pattern flatware service (est. $8,000-$12,000), pieces by Buccellati, Tiffany & Co., William van Erp and more. Rounding out the sale, the Moldaws’ extensive reference library focusing on Chinese works of art will also be included.

The June 21st Design for the Home and Garden auction of nearly 300 lots offers high-end antiques, clocks, designer furnishings, fine art, sculpture, silver, gold and gemstone jewelry, carpets and more, from collections of distinguished interior decorators and other sources.

The fine silver offerings run the gamut from an impressive pair of Regency meat domes by Paul Storr, 1811 (est. $10,000-$15,000) and a magnificent William IV well-and-tree platter from the Pembroke service also by Storr, 1834 (est. $10,000-$15,000) to a charming collection of sterling and Sheffield plate argyles, and Elizabeth I communion cup, a wonderful pair of George III convertible two-light candelabra by William Tuite, 1764 (est. $10,000-$15,000), a German silver nef (est. $1,500-$2,000) from the estate of Jack Lemmon, as well as flatware by Olier & Caron, Stieff and more.

Fine jewelry offerings feature diamond, gemstone and gold rings, necklaces, earclips and a sinuous 18K gold bracelet (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Chic furnishings from the collections of renowned designers, including the lines of Hendrix Allardyce and Dennis & Leen, as well as hand-picked pieces from private collections such as a Continental Neoclassical gilt bronze and Spanish Brocatelle marble table, possibly Russian, early 19th century (est. $2,000-$3,000) from the collection of Craig Wright are included, along with an intricate Anglo-Indian inlaid hardwood side cabinet, circa 1900 (est. $1,500-$2,000).

Original fine art, multiples and sculpture will include pieces such as Rafael Coronel’s Man in Red (est. $8,000-$12,000), a dynamic bronze by Charles Vital- Cornu titled La Gloire (est. $3,000-$5,000), and a large domestic scene by Lovis Cornith (est. $20,000-$30,000), as well as pieces by Woods Davy, Desmond Fountain, Franco Gentilini, Adrien Gaudez, Pegge Hopper, Bruce Houston, Miura Kenichi, Alfred Lanson, Charles Perron, Benito Tarabella, James Tissot, Alfred Vickers, Larry Zabel and others.

An array of carpets, rugs and runners, including a room-size Sarouk Fereghan (est. $20,000-$30,000) will be offered, as well as a selection of English and Continental mantel and tall case clocks from makers such as Aldred, Barraud, Johannes Beidelrock, Robert Downes, Fizel Aîné, John Hitchin, John Juler, Thomas Naylor, Thomas Utting and more.

