An Outstanding Collection of Diversified Antique Moser Glass will be Sold Online by Neue Auctions on Saturday, July 30th

Beachwood, OH, USA, July 21, 2022 — The outstanding single-owner collection of diversified Moser glass from Carol and Leslie Gould will be sold online, without reserves, on Saturday, July 30th, starting at 10 am Eastern time, by Neue Auctions. The collection spans Moser output from the late 19th to the early 20th century, including many fine and rare examples that will be desirable to collectors.

“Carol and Leslie Gould lived and worked in New York City when they met, she as an insurance executive and he a piano tuner and entrepreneur,” said Bridget McWilliams of Neue Auctions. “He had come to tune her baby grand piano. They married soon after meeting and learning they had a shared love of pianos, antiques and rescue pets, then bought a horse ranch in New Jersey.”

Over the years, the couple came to know all of the top glass dealers as their collection grew. And it wasn’t limited to just Moser; they also acquired other glass names as well, including Libbey Nash, Tiffany, Steuben, Charles Lotton and other contemporary makers. Upon Leslie’s death, Carol retired to Cleveland, to be nearer to her family. Now, her entire collection will be offered.

A strong candidate for top lot of the auction is the circa 1930 Moser cranberry glass enameled lamp with domed shade enameled in gilding and applied with sculpted enamel flowers, raised on a baluster form glass base with sculpted enamel floral wreaths and swags, and art nouveau style cast white metal fittings, 25 inches tall (est. $4,000-$6,000).

A circa 1890-1900 Moser vase engraved with a tropical landscape of palm trees centered by a high relief sculpted enamel figure of a striding tiger and a parrot in flight above, 13 inches tall, should reach $1,200-$1,800; while a gorgeous 16 ½ inch tall vase of bulbous cylindrical form in clear glass, engraved with a floral design and marquetry inset with a marquetry carved flower on a slender stem, carries a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$2,000.

A set of six Moser enameled glass wines with applied decoration in ruby glass, with faceted bowls on shaped stems and applied with relief molded grapes and leaves on the vine, each one 6 ¼ inches tall, should bring $2,000-$4,000. Also, a group of three Moser (or Bohemian) wine stems – a Moser fern leaf pattern goblet, an oak leaf pattern and a third decorated with enamel and gilded floral scrolls – is expected to realize $200-$400.

A circa 1890 Moser gilded and enameled pitcher in pale olive-green glass, 10 ¾ inches tall, with a dramatic applied scroll handle in the form of a salamander or lizard and a later base similar in pattern but not original to the piece, should hit $800-$1,200. Also, a pair of Moser shaped tumblers with applied acorns – an example of classic Moser form 1890s “juice glasses” – each tumbler 3 ½ inches in height, is expected to gavel for $400-$600.

A Moser Karlsbader Secession decanter and two wines, limited production pieces in a pattern that was first exhibited at the World Exhibition in Paris in 1900, the decanter 17 inches tall with a stopper, the wines 9 ¾ inches, should make $1,000-$1,200. Also, an 1880s Moser enameled glass strawberry stand in pale blue translucent glass molded in the form of a scallop shell and fitted with a cream jug and covered sugar dish, 11 inches tall, has an estimate of $800-$1,200.

A Moser acid etched Animor vase, designed by Rudolf Wels in 1926, cameo carved and gilded with a mother and baby elephant in an African landscape under palm trees and birds in flight, 8 inches tall, should command $500-$800; while a circa 1890s enameled glass vase, 9 ½ inches tall, cylindrical form on a circular foot, applied with a lizard (or salamander) in red and blue and gilding with white enamel dots, the body enameled with a floral scroll, should rise to $300-$500.

A few pieces of contemporary glass in the Gould collection not by Moser include the following:

– A Tiffany favrile glass finger bowl and underplate, the ruffled rim bowl and conforming underplate both signed ‘L.C.T.’ and numbered, with partial paper labels (est. $400-$700)

– A Charles Lotton (American, b. 1935) iridescent glass vase created in 2000 of ovoid form with a flared rim, signed and dated to the base and 10 ½ inches in height (est. $200-$400)

– A set of three Libbey Nash clear and opalescent figural stem glasses, comprising a pair of kangaroo wine stems and a hare sorbet dish, each piece signed “Libbey” (est. $150-$300)

– A Steuben Aurene vase, waisted form, with a flared rim in gold Aurene glass and signed “Aurene” to the base, 6 inches in height and in very good condition (est. $100-$200)

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com.

Moser (previously Ludwig Moser & Sons) is a luxury glass manufacturer based in the Czech Republic. The company is known for its stemware, decorative glassware (such as vases, ashtrays and candlesticks), glass gifts and various art engravings. Moser is one of the most collected of 20th century decorative glass and has been used everywhere from palaces to local restaurants.

From its beginnings in 1857, as a polishing and glass engraving workshop, Moser developed into a lead-free glass manufacturer that’s lasted through the 20th century up until the present day. It is considered to be the most luxurious Czech brand, as well as one of the world’s most famous brands of luxury crystal. Each and every piece of glass that is made by Moser is made by hand.

The 335-lot auction will be clerked live on auction day by Neue Auctions team members. The catalog is up now and posted live on the three bidding sites. Phone and absentee bids will be taken. Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and information regarding current and future sales. The firm is always seeking quality consignments.

To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Moser / Gould auction slated for Saturday, July 30th, starting promptly at 10 am Eastern time, visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted often. Cynthia Maciejewksi, and Bridget McWilliams can be reached by phone at 216-245-6707; or, you can reach them by email, at cynthia@neueauctions.com or bridget@neueauctions.com.