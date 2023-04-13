An Important Single-Family Private Collection Out of Metro-West Boston will be Sold May 4-7 by John McInnis Auctioneers

The extensive and diverse collection is so wide, so important and so breathtaking in its scope and size, it’s taking four days to sell it all. There are no other add-ons, just one collection.

Amesbury, MA, USA, April 13, 2023 — An important single-family private collection out of Metro-West Boston featuring over 2,200 choice lots in a wide range of collecting categories will come up for bid in a four-day auction planned for May 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th, by John McInnis Auctioneers, online and live in the Amesbury gallery at 76 Main Street. Start times will be 11 am Eastern all four days.

“This is an unreserved, extensive and diverse auction that’s so wide, so important and so breathtaking in its scope and size, it’s taking four days to sell it all,” said John McInnis of John McInnis Auctioneers. “There are no other consignments in this auction, just the one family collection. There is truly something for everyone in this sale, and within everyone’s budget.”

Day 1, on Thursday, May 4th, will feature fine paintings, Asian furnishings and objects, small clocks, objects de vertu, jewelry, silver, textiles, glass and ceramics.

Day 2, on Friday, May 5th, will contain traditional, country, formal, classical American and English furniture and accessories, including fine American paintings and clocks.

Day 3, on Saturday, May 6th, will comprise of garden and home furnishings, early 20th century, Arts and Crafts and Mid-Century Modern, Oriental rugs, European and Continental paintings and frames, lighting, decorative arts, and furnishings.

Day 4, on Sunday May 7th, will wrap things up with historical ephemera, maps, books, photography, presidential items, miniature portraits, canes and walking sticks, military, maritime and nautical (including paintings, half hulls and models), clocks and related objects, decoys, bird miniatures and sporting items, advertising and signs.

“There are some very unusual items in this sale,” Mr. McInnis pointed out, “such as the working manuscript for Dr. Benjamin Spock’s seminal guide for new mothers titled The Pocket Book of Baby and Child Care (1946), which will be offered on Day 4 with a modest estimate of $3,000-$6,000.” The manuscript is typed and with pencil edits, as well as Dr. Spock’s inline annotations.

Just a sampling of tantalizing items up for bid on Day 1 are as follows:

– An oil on canvas painting by the Viennese-born American artist Maxim Kopf (1892-1958), titled Tahitians on the Beach, from the artist’s Orgy Series, measuring 27 ¼ inches by 31 ¼ inches, overall including carved and gilt custom frame (est. $10,000-$20,000).

– Franklin Institute Medal from 1847, presented to the New England Glass Company of Boston for “Reward of Skill and Ingenuity in Colored Glass”, minted with a profile of Benjamin Franklin and signed “Gobrecht F.”, weighing 1.94 troy oz. (est. $500-$1,000).

– An enamel on copper canister by Frank J. Marshall (American, 1884-1975), titled Peacock in a Garden, 4 ½ inches in diameter (est. $2,000-$4,000). Marshall was a Craftsman in the Boston Society of Arts and Crafts. He advanced to Master in 1913.

– Monumental Japanese stone pagoda moon lantern. This heavy stone monument separates into seven pieces and is over eight feet tall (est. $5,000-$10,000).

A few of the expected top lots on Day 2 are as follows:

– A circa 1880 molded sheet copper merino ram weathervane for the Emery Wool Co. in Boston (once the wool capital of the world), 29 inches long, with an Emery, Russell & Goodrich unused receipt and copies of photos of Emery’s estate (est. $20,000-$40,000).

– A mahogany tall case clock by Nathaniel Monroe (Concord, Mass.), having a pierced gallery crest with original faceted ball finials, original painted dial and brass inset fluted pilasters, impressive at 94 ½ inches tall and 20 ¼ inches wide (est. $6,000-$12,000).

– An oil on board painting by the Dutch-born American painter Anthony Thieme (1888-1954), titled Doorway of the Nickels-Sortwell House Wiscasset Me.”, 23 inches by 19 inches (framed), with a 1929 Jordan Marsh Exhibition label verso (est. $3,000-$6,000).

Day 3 will be just as interesting, with just a few sample lots as follows:

– Pieces of stainless-steel Mid-Century Modern wall shelving, designed by Francois Monnet and Joelle Ferlande and manufactured by Kappa in the 1970s (est. $5,000-$10,000). The longest piece measures 65 inches; the widest piece measures 36 inches.

– A pair of Roman marble herms of antiquity, each 62 ½ inches tall (est. $3,000-$6,000).

– A pair of Art Nouveau wrought iron garden gates with stylized floral decoration, each section measuring 58 inches tall by 28 inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– A 19th century iron and zinc fountain by JW Fisk, wood and perot of dolphins, shells and putto with a six-foot reservoir (est. $4,000-$6,000).

– A 13-light brass candelabrum by Bruno Paul (1874-1968), manufactured by K M Seifert for Vereinigte fur Kunst im Handwerk (est. $7,500-$15,000).

In addition to the Dr. Spock manuscript, Day 4 will also feature the following:

– An oil on canvas painting by the English-born American painter William F. Halsall (1841-1919), titled Tall Ship in Boston Harbor Near Narrows Lighthouse with Icebergs in Distance, 30 inches by 48 inches (framed), signed and dated (est. $5,000-$10,000).

– A collection of letters written by the noted American painter and illustrator N. C. Wyeth (1882-1945), including five handwritten letters to his daughter (and artist) Henriette, discussing family matters, life at home and the Odyssey Series (est. $2,000-$4,000).

– A 1770 gold and black enamel funerary ring, inscribed to Rev. George Whitefield, given to pallbearer Rev. Samuel Haven (Portsmouth, N.H.) and then his descendants (est. $2,000-$4,000). Interesting to note, Rev. Haven sired 17 offspring who became some of Portsmouth’s most important citizens.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Absentee and phone bids will also be accepted. Live, in-gallery previews will begin on Tuesday, May 3rd, and Wednesday, May 4th, from 2-7 pm Eastern time; and on all auction days beginning at 9 am EST. The auction will be held just prior to Brimfield; collectors would be wise to attend both events.

To learn more about John McInnis Auctioneers and the 4-day live and online auction slated for May 4th-7th, please visit www.mcinnisauctions.com.

About John McInnis Auctioneers:

John McInnis Auctioneers is an estate appraisal and auction company with the largest full-service auction house on Boston’s North Shore. The galleries, located in historic Amesbury, are licensed, bonded and insured for the sale of antiques, fine art and real estate. Estate appraisal, consulting, marketing and liquidation services are carried out confidentially and with courtesy. John McInnis Auctioneers is always accepting quality merchandise for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at 978-388-0400; or, you can email them at mcinnisauctions@yahoo.com. To learn more about John McInnis Auctioneers, visit www.mcinnisauctions.com.

