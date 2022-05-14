American Brilliant Cut Glass Pieces will be Offered by Woody Auction, May 28th, Live and Online

Douglass, KS, USA, May 14, 2022 — An auction featuring a wonderful assortment of American Brilliant Cut Glass (ABCG) pieces, featuring a wide array of patterns and makers, many showcasing sterling silver, will be held on Saturday, May 28th, by Woody Auction, online and live in Woody Auction’s modern, 5,000-square-foot auction hall located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, starting at 9:30 am Central time.

The ABCG patterns will include Libbey, Hawkes, Sinclaire, J. Hoare, Egginton, Dorflinger, Clark, Maple City, Laurel, Tuthill, W. C. Anderson, Blackmer, Bergen, Hunt, Quaker City, Irving, Meriden, Pairpoint, CF Monroe, Pitkin & Brooks and others. The most numerous patterns are Libbey (22 different patterns), Hawkes (nearly 30 different patterns) and W. C. Anderson (16 different patterns).

“This year continues to bring some important cut glass items to public auction and here is your chance to participate in this exquisite auction,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “There are 436 lots total – all selling at public auction without reserve. There’s also no buyer’s premium for those attending in person when paying by cash or check. Make your plans today to attend in person or bid ‘live’ online.”

Two of the auction’s expected top lots are a three-handled ABCG loving cup in pattern #99 by Dorflinger, having an incredible marked Dorflinger sterling silver rim with embossed poppy décor and monogram, the sterling made by Shiebler; and an ABCG tazza (wide form shallow bowl) compote, signed Hawkes in the Panel pattern, featuring a scalloped hobstar foot and being of exceptional quality.

A pair of ABCG decanters signed Sinclaire with an engraved game bird décor (both feature a sandpiper and duck in flight), both have pattern engraved stoppers. One is a handled decanter, 13 inches in height, while the other is without a handle and is 12 ¾ inches tall. Also, a top-quality Wedgmere by Libbey ABCG handled decanter, 16 ½ inches tall, has a facet cut ring neck, hobstar base and a notched handle.

Two of the lovelier lots in the auction are a pair of Brilliant Period Cut Glass (BPCG) cologne bottles, green and yellow cut to clear, having a diamond cut design with alternating colored diamonds, pattern and colored cut stoppers, both 8 ¼ inches tall; and an ABCG Easter basket having beautiful flashed hobstars with strawberry diamond and fan highlights and double-notched and crosshatched handles.

ABCG bowls are a worthy addition to any collection. The auction has plenty, to include the following:

– An ABCG punch bowl in the Sultana pattern by Dorflinger, with an outstanding sterling silver rim embossed with roses and marked Shreve & Co. (San Francisco) with a monogram on silver.

– An ABCG bowl in a hobstar, vesica, strawberry diamond and fan motif, with a Redlich sterling silver rim with embossed lilies and elaborate reticulation, the silver marked Mermod & Jaccard.

– An ABCG oval bowl signed Clark in the Waldorf pattern with amazing blank, a true must-see.

A large ABCG chalice vase in the Norway pattern by Kelly & Steinman, 18 inches tall and weighing over 15 pounds, features a hobstar, strawberry diamond, crosscut diamond and prism motif, with a huge scalloped hobstar foot and softball-size facet cut knob stem. Also offered will be an ABCG ice cream set including a tray with hobstar, cane, strawberry diamond, fan and notched fan motif and 10 pattern matched plates. These represent just a handful of the gorgeous, desirable items in the auction.

Collectors take note: Woody Auction stresses that if a piece is labeled as „ABCG“, it is confident the piece is 100 percent American Brilliant Cut Glass. If a piece is labeled „BPCG”, it is confident the piece is Brilliant Period Cut Glass, but it may (or may not) be American. If a piece is labeled simply as „Cut Glass“, Woody Auction does not make any firm statement as to the age or maker of that item.

People can register and bid online now, at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. There are no reserves, and there is no buyer’s premium for bidders who attend in person and pay by cash or check. Online bidders will be charged a 20 percent buyer’s premium (or, they can pay by cash or check for a 15 percent buyer’s premium).

Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the lot number and amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 o’clock noon on Thursday, May 26th. All absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium of 15 percent of the selling price (or 10 percent if paying by cash or check). Absentee bids can be sent by fax: 316-746-2145; or email: info@woodyauction.com.

Phone bidding will be available for lots with a low estimate of $500 or greater (low estimates are found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by 12 o’clock noon on Wednesday, May 25th, and please include your name, full address, a primary phone number and a backup/secondary phone number. You will receive a phone call to confirm receipt of your phone bids.

For lodging, there are three hotels in the area that are convenient to the venue: The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, Kansas (316-260-3006) (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, Kansas (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, Kansas (316-425-7900). All are within a 15-20-minute drive from the Woody Auction auction hall.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the Antique Auction scheduled for Saturday, May 28th at 9:30 am Central, please visit www.woodyauction.com. Updates are posted often.

