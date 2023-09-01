All in The Families as Martinizing Cleaners of Coquitlam Transitions to New Ownership Transition

Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada and Naples, FL, September 01, 2023 — Kevin Son and his family have run a dry cleaning operation at 1410 Parkway Boulevard in Coquitlam, BC for the past 30 years. In selling his family’s business, which became a Martinizing Cleaners in 2016, Kevin sought out another family. In early 2023, the brother and sister team of Preet Singh and Jo Kaur took over as owners of Martinizing Cleaners of Coquitlam.

“I had grown up with the business while my parents were owners. They always had it in mind that I would one day take over. After spending some time in Korea as a teacher and getting married, I decided to take them up on their offer,” said Son.

After taking over the business in 2012, Son made the decision to become a Martinizing Cleaners franchise.

“What I liked about Martinizing, beyond the name recognition, was the locker systems—where people could drop off and pick up laundry using the app and a secure locker,” said Son. “Being part of a franchise made it a lot easier to do the other things you need to in the dry cleaning business—lease delivery vans, establish a web presence and social media sites, etc.”

Like Son, Kaur and Singh are also the offspring of family business owners. In India, Jo and Preet’s parents ran a tile cleaning business. So when brother and sister relocated to British Columbia, they began to look for business opportunities.

“We were looking for an established business that had good name recognition. Martinizing certainly had that,” said Singh. “As several cleaners had gone out of business during Covid, the timing seemed right.”

Singh added, “Kevin couldn’t have been more helpful in the transition. We’re excited to see what happens with the business, particularly with all that Martinizing has to offer.”

Martinizing Cleaners offers a wide array of cleaning services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, shoe repair, wedding gown cleaning and preservation; and comforter cleaning.

These services can be accessed using the Martinizing app, which enables customers to initiate an order and then drop off clothes to be cleaned and receiving a notification when the clothes are available for pickup. The standard turnaround time is two business days.

Martinizing Cleaners of Coquitlam is open Monday through Friday, 7am to 6pm; Saturday, 8am to 5pm. For further information, visit https://www.martinizing.com/coquitlam or calling (604) 464-9811.

For information on the Martinizing Cleaners franchise opportunity, visit martinizingfranchise.com or call 248-654-7009.

About Martinizing Cleaners:

As part of Clean Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.martinizingfranchise.com or contact John Powers at jpowers@cleanfranchisebrands.com.