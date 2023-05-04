Alira Health Announces The Spin-Off of Product Development Laboratory

Framingham, MA, May 04, 2023 — Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announces the spin-off of ProDevLabs, a new company led by Dr. Mitchell Sanders, PhD, a former Alira Health executive.

ProDevLabs will continue its groundbreaking work as a product development lab focused on chronic inflammatory diseases, including wound care, cancer, infections/biofilms, and neuropathologies such as traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

“Dr. Sanders is a visionary scientist who launched this product development lab at Alira Health in 2015,” said Gabriele Brambilla, CEO and Co-Founder of Alira Health. “It’s been a pleasure working with Mitch and nurturing the growth of the lab to become a successful business.”

“ProDevLabs will continue its growth trajectory as a best-in-class CRO,” said Dr. Sanders. “We plan to add new talent and resources to accommodate our clients’ needs. I am grateful to Alira Health for the opportunity to grow these services over the last eight years and look forward to maintaining our close relationship with Alira Health.”

About Alira Health:

Alira Health is a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare and life sciences, in partnership with patients, through innovative technologies and expert guidance. From development to medical care, Alira Health complements the expertise of its Pharma, Biotech, and MedTech clients with a full spectrum of services across their entire solutions lifecycle.