Ahlers & Ogletree’s November 14th Estates & Collections Auction will be Held Live and Online

Atlanta, GA, USA, November 2, 2024 — A 1997 Steinway ebony Model M baby grand piano with Jansen bench, an 18th century Chippendale oval giltwood mirror and an important collection of Chinese Export armorial porcelain will headline an Estates & Collections auction scheduled for Thursday, November 14th by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the Atlanta gallery, starting promptly at 10 am Eastern time.

The auction will showcase an exceptional collection of 388 lots, sourced from distinguished estates in the southern United States and featuring classical bronze sculptures, chandeliers, decorative and fine arts, furniture and more.

Highlights will include works by renowned artists such as Hughes Claude Pissarro and Maximilien Luce; exquisite furniture by Francesco Molon; Reed & Barton silver; and stunning Italian and Persian textiles and rugs.

The 1997 Steinway ebony Model M baby grand piano shows the maker’s mark and the serial number to a metal plate, and is accompanied by a Jansen black diamond tufted artist bench with Steinway & Sons logos and J3 spade legs. It’s the auction’s expected top lot, with an estimate of $12,000-$18,000.

The 18th century oval giltwood George II or George III Chinese Chippendale mirror after a design by Thomas Chippendale (English, 1718-1779) is impressive at 86 inches tall by 50 inches wide. It shows a figure beneath a pagoda hung with bells and flanked by ho-ho birds and should hit $10,000-$15,000. It comes from a private collection in South Georgia where it was the prized possession of the collection’s owner.

A rare circa 1720 Chinese Export armorial charger, one of several lots of hard-to-find Chinese Export armorial chargers in the auction, most likely comes from a series of 23 ordered in the 1720s after the signing of the Treaty of Utrecht. A related charger is in the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass.

The Kangxi era Dutch market Export famille verte (Chinese porcelain showing a green enamel overglaze over blues, purples, yellows and iron red) ‘Provinces’ armorial charger has a diapered ground with a figural landscape, floral and birds and sea life reserves. It should realize $5,000-$10,000.

An oil on paper laid to canvas by Maximilien Luce (French, 1858-1941), titled Rolleboise Baigneuese (Rolleboise Bathers), is signed and dated (1940) lower left and signed lower right. It’s nicely framed and comes with an inscription from Jean Bouin Luce, confirming its authenticity (est. $4,000-$8,000).

A pair of circa 1860 Napoleon III gilt bronze and gray-green porphyry four-light candelabra, each having scrolled acanthus form arms, drip pans, and nozzles, on a tapering shaft, on a square plinth with Classical plaque, and rising on scrolled feet, about 35 inches tall, should reach $4,000-$8,000.

A monumental Shreve &. Co. (American, founded 1894) sterling silver tray in the Louis XVI taste, having a reticulated shaped lip decorated with floral baskets, appropriately marked with pattern number 9878, 17 ½ inches in diameter and weighing 141.32 ozt., has an estimate of $4,000-$5,000.

An untitled (Countryside Landscape View of a Church) pastel on paper painting by Hughes Claude Pissarro (French, b. 1935), signed lower left and measuring 10 inches by 14 ¼ inches (minus the fame, which measures 16 ¾ inches by 20 ¾ inches), is expected to change hands for $3,000-$5,000.

A Louis Courvoisier (1758-1832), Courvoisier & Cie, Louis XVI period ‚Pendule‘ D’Officier‘ carriage clock, the ormolu case applied with embossed rosettes and boughs of oak in a wreath, with a hanging ring motif of a snake biting its tail, plus paw feet, should hammer for $2,000-$4,000.

An English, circa 1820 Regency (or William IV) mahogany and mahogany veneer sideboard, having double sarcophagus-form pedestals with inlaid doors, lift-top cellarette, four-drawers, and rising on front paw feet, 41 ½ inches tall by 85 ½ inches wide, should command $2,000-$4,000.

A large, palace size hand-knotted Sarouk rug decorated in colors of blue, red, salmon and olive green, 16 feet 5 inches by 12 feet 7 inches, is estimated to garner $1,800-$3,600.

A four-piece, 800 silver hot water beverage set in the Empire taste, possibly South/Central American or Continental, consisting of a coffee pot, a teapot, a covered sugar bowl and a cream jug, all stamped ‚800‘ and weighing a total 76.38 ozt., carries a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$3,000.

A handsome English, 19th century mahogany and mahogany veneer bureau bookcase (or secretary) in the George III Chippendale taste, stamped for the Chubb lock company, located at 57 St. Paul’s Church Yard in England from 1827-1877 but otherwise unmarked, should sell for $2,000-$4,000.

A Queen Anne black, red and gilt japanned cased clock by Richard Wilson (English, d. 1807), a regal clock standing 102 inches in height by 21 ¼ inches wide, has an estimate of $2,000-$3,000.

A preview will be held Monday thru Wednesday, November 11th-13th, from 10 am to 5 pm Eastern time, in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW in Atlanta.

The Estates & Collections auction is planned for Thursday, November 14th, beginning at 10 am Eastern time.

