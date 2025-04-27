Ahlers & Ogletree’s May 8 Spring Estates & Collections Auction will Feature A Portrait by Gerard Dou (Dutch, 1613-1675)

Atlanta, GA, USA, April 25, 2025 — A small gilt-framed portrait by the Dutch Golden Age painter Gerard Dou (1613-1675) and a Chinese Northern Song dynasty (960-1127) Ru ware brush washer are both expected to bring six figures in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Spring Estates & Collections auction scheduled for Thursday, May 8th, online and live in the Ahlers & Ogletree showroom at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard.

The 412-lot auction, starting promptly at 10am Eastern time, will feature a refined selection of antiques, fine art, and decorative arts consigned from prominent Southeastern estates and private collections. Other top performers include three bronzes from one of America’s premier early modernists, Paul Manship (1885-1966); and a Tiffany Studios “Linen Fold” table lamp on 534 base.

The oil on wood portrait painting by Gerard Dou is a masterfully rendered painting by a student of Rembrandt. The circa 1650 work, 8.5 inches by 6.375 inches (panel, minus frame), is titled Alter Mann (Old Man) / Portrait of an Old Man with a Cap. It is artist signed and comes with a copy of a 1926 letter of expert opinion from Cornelis Hofstede de Groot. Estimate: $200,000-$300,000

The Chinese Northern Song Ru ware (thinly potted Chinese stoneware) lobed brush washer, in a finely crackled sky-blue glaze, 1.25 inches tall, was subjected to a thermoluminescence test by Artemis Testing Lab in Colorado, using the pre-dose method. The result indicated a firing date of around 1,000 years ago. The full TL report will accompany the lot. Estimate: $100,000-$200,000

The bronze sculpture with brown patina and parcel gilding by Paul Manship, titled Mother & Child (1917), is signed „P. Manship“ in mold to the top of the base and „ROMAN BRONZE WORKS N-Y-“ foundry to back side of base. Overall, the sculpture, including the Porto Nero marble base, is 17.25 inches tall. A Christie’s label is fixed to the sculpture’s underside. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000

Also from Paul Manship is a bronze “Oriental Dancer Vase” designed in 1913, having a brown patina, 14.75 inches in height and signed „Paul . Manship / (C) 1913“ in mold to the back of the vase, and „GORHAM CO. FOUNDERS“ to the back side of the base. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000

The stunning early 20th century Tiffany Studios (American, 1880-1930) green “Linen Fold” glass shade on base “534” table lamp stands 23.75 inches tall, with the shade 19.5 inches in diameter. The shade is marked „Tiffany Studios. New York. PAT. APPLD FOR 1927“ and the base is impressed with the model number. The lamp is expected to illuminate the auction gallery for $10,000-$15,000.

A late 20th century sterling, parcel gilt and lapis lazuli menorah by Sved Masters Workshop (Yossi & Dudik / Israeli), having eight arms with lapis cabochons, a detachable servant light and two swiveling drawers to the base with gilt wick holders, 14.75 inches tall, comes with a removable ewer form oil server and dreidel. It has a total weight of 86.44 ozt. This important menorah is the highlight of a stunning 20-piece collection of silver Judaica up for bid. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000

An 1897 Renaissance Revival silver gilt (950-900) centerpiece by Eugenio Bellosio (Italian, 1847-1927), showing a figure of Aphrodite emerging from a seashell flanked by putti, signed to the back „Eug Bellosio fece Milano 1897“, should gavel for $8,000-$12,000.

A circa 1880 unsigned pencil on paper drawing by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (French, 1864-1901), titled Dernier Adieu (Last Goodbye), 7.5 inches by 11.5 inches (sheet size, minus the frame), is expected to bring $6,000-$8,000. The lot is noted as D.I. 816 in the artist’s Catalogue Raisoinné, published in 1971.

An unsigned oil on rounded wood panel from the School of Frans Hals (Dutch, 1580-1666) is titled Laughing Boy and has a diameter of 8.75 inches. The frame is 16.25 inches square. The work comes with a copy of a 1978 letter of expertise from Paul Hofstatter, Vienna. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000

Here is a link to the auction catalog in its entirety on Ahlers & Ogletree’s bidding platform: https://bid.aandoauctions.com

A preview will be held on Monday, May 5th, through Wednesday, May 7th, from 10am to 5pm Eastern time, in the Ahlers & Ogletree Atlanta gallery. No appointment is necessary. The public is invited. Internet bidding is available on Bid.AandOauctions.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

Ahlers & Ogletree has back-to-back auctions planned for early June. They are as follows:

June 4th | Modern and Contemporary Art & Design

June 5th | Fine Art Glass

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the Spring Estates & Collections auction on Thursday, May 8th, online and live in the Atlanta gallery, at 10am Eastern time, visit www.aandoauctions.com.

About Ahlers & Ogletree:

Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions, especially Modern art, Asian arts and artifacts, and luxury jewelry and accessories. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, call 404-869-2478; or, send an e-mail to consign@AandOauctions.com.