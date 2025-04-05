Ahlers & Ogletree’s Fine Jewelry, Watches & Luxury Accessories Auction will be Held April 24, Online and Live in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA, USA, April 4, 2025 — A Patek Philippe Calatrava 18k gold men’s watch with a 14k band; a Tiffany & Co. diamond bracelet set in 18k gold and platinum; and a 1.70-carat platinum emerald cut diamond engagement ring are just a few of the tantalizing items up for bid in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Fine Jewelry, Watches & Luxury Accessories auction scheduled for Thursday, April 24th, at 10am Eastern time.

The 376-lot auction features a superb selection of high-end timepieces and exquisite jewelry, to include sought-after luxury watches and statement pieces from renowned brands, offering collectors and connoisseurs an opportunity to acquire rare and exceptional designs; over ten exceptional Rolex timepieces, including a Rolex Yacht-Master II Regatta 18k yellow gold watch; and other fine items.

The event will be held live, in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW in Atlanta, as well as online. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

The Patek Philippe Calatrava 18k gold men’s watch (ref no. 96) was designed by and is highly sought after by yachting enthusiasts. It features a manual movement, silvered dial with gold markers and seconds dial, and a 14k yellow gold link bracelet. Several maker’s marks are present, and „18k“ is stamped to the side of the case. The reference number and serial number are stamped to the interior back. The watch carries an estimate of $10,000-$14,000.

The Tiffany & Company diamond bracelet set in 18k gold and platinum is alive with 110 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing approximately 3.75 total carats (VVS-2 clarity and F color), terminating to a concealed tension clasp with underlocking safety bar. The bracelet shows maker’s and finesse marks and has a total weight of 34 grams. It’s expected to sell for $9,000-$18,000.

The outstanding diamond engagement ring in platinum, with an emerald cut diamond weighing approximately 1.70 carats (VVS-1 clarity and G color), and two tapered baguette shape diamonds weighing approximately 0.48 total carats (VS-2 clarity and G/H color), should realize $8,000-$12,000. The ring is marked „PLAT“ and has a Blue Nile’s retail mark to the band’s interior.

Among the numerous Rolex watches in the auction, one standout is the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner date wristwatch in 18k yellow gold with a blue dial, white markers, a date window, a synthetic sapphire crystal with cyclops window, and an oyster bracelet with a flip lock clasp. Included are boxes, manuals, red tag and chronometer certification. Estimate: $26,000-$29,000.

A dazzling pair of diamond hinged hoop earrings in 14k white gold, with round brilliant cut diamonds weighing approximately 16.76 total carats, marked „14k“, 2.875 inches in height and 1.625 inches wide, weighing a total of 24 grams, is expected to change hands for $8,000-$12,000.

An Art Deco style Indian alexandrite and diamond ring in platinum, with a rectangular step cut green alexandrite weighing approximately 2.83 total carats and round and baguette diamonds weighing approximately 0.63 total carats, size 6 ¾, has a total weight of 7.9 grams and an estimate of $8,500-$9,500. There is an illegible maker’s mark and „Pt900“ is stamped to the band’s interior.

A Tiffany & Co. „Atlas“ toggle chain link necklace in 18k yellow gold and showing the maker’s mark, „2003“, „750“ and „Italy“ to the side of the pendant, is expected to command $6,000-$9,000. The necklace is 1.7 inches long and 0.875 inches in diameter, with a total weight of 82.1 grams.

Internet bidding is available on Bid.AandOauctions.com and popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. A preview will be held on Monday, April 21st, through Wednesday, April 23rd, from 10am to 5pm Eastern time, in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery. A preview reception will be held on Tuesday, April 22nd, from 5-8pm Eastern time. No appointment is necessary. The public is invited.

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the Fine Jewelry, Watches & Luxury Accessories auction, online and live in the Atlanta gallery, starting at 10am Eastern time, visit www.aandoauctions.com. You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree on social media, at Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

About Ahlers & Ogletree:

Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions, especially Modern art, Asian arts and artifacts, and luxury jewelry and accessories. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, call 404-869-2478; or, send an e-mail to consign@AandOauctions.com. To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree visit www.aandoauctions.com. You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree on social media, at Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.