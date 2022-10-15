Ahlers & Ogletree’s Fall Fine Estates & Collections Auction, October 28-29 has Over 900 Quality Lots

Atlanta, GA, USA, October 15, 2022 — A vibrant oil on canvas picnic still life painting by Janet Fish (American, b. 1938), a Tiffany movement tall case clock in the Renaissance Revival manner of R. J. Horner, and an unpublished manuscript draft of Woodie (Woody) Guthrie’s (American, 1912-1967) book I Spin You Spin (1946) are a few of the expected highlights in Ahlers & Ogletree’s two-session, online-only Fall Fine Estates & Collections Auction planned for the weekend of October 28-29.

Session 1, on Friday, October 28th, will feature more than 400 lots of Asian arts, Mid-Century Modern, jewelry and silver. Session 2, the following day, will contain over 500 lots of period antiques and fine art from prominent estates in Europe and America, plus Native American objects. In total, over 900 lots will come up for bid, starting at 10 am Eastern time both days.

The Janet Fish picnic still life from 1995, titled Provence, depicts vessels, fruit, wine and flowers on a blanket in the grass. The painting, 50 inches square (canvas, less frame), is signed and dated lower right and has several gallery labels on verso. It’s expected to sell for $30,000-$60,000. Janet Fish is a contemporary American realist artist. Through oil painting, lithography, and screenprinting, she explores the interaction of light with everyday objects in the still life genre.

The Gazo “San Juan Bautista” carved walnut tall case (or grandfather) clock, made in the last quarter of the 20th century in the Renaissance Revival manner of the renowned 19th century American cabinetmaker R. J. Horner, has an earlier Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company movement (1892-1900). The crest is decorated with winged grotesques, centering on a cartouche supported by figures of ‘Father Time’. The 110 ¾ inch tall clock should bring $6,000-$8,000.

The ink and graphite manuscript draft of Woodie (Woody) Guthrie’s I Spin You Spin, consists of nine lined notebook sheets written entirely in Guthrie’s hand, dated Sept. 15, 1946. It’s signed three times by the legendary singer-songwriter and is housed in a handsome clamshell case. The manuscript was acquired from Bauman Rare Books in New York in August 2010 and has an estimate of $6,000-$8,000. Guthrie is one of the most significant figures in American folk music.

It’s an eclectic sale, with items ranging from a gorgeous silver 2000 Rolls Royce Seraph luxury car in remarkable condition (est. $35,000-$40,000); to a set of four video art screens by Julian Opie (British, b. 1958), titled Crows (est. $10,000-$12,000). The computer animation on four LED screens, with stands, depicts a bird’s movement, and included Turning, Pecking, Walking and Excreting. The 2018 creation is signed and numbered 20/20, with a gallery label to the back.

A large 19th century figural Black Forest clock and cylinder music box with a case signed by C. V. Bergen of Switzerland, 44 inches tall, surmounted by a group of three stags on a rocky outcropping with two foxes crouching below, should fetch $8,000-$16,000; while a second quarter 20th century monumental Art Deco carved alabaster Iceberg floor lamp, multi-tiered, with polar bear and seal figurines, 81 inches tall, unmarked, has a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$6,000.

An oil on canvas painting by Peter Artens (Argentina, 1937-2003), titled Flores Tropicales, depicting a floral still life of tropical flowers in a vase resting on a kilim covered table, twice signed and nicely framed, is estimated to reach $8,000-$12,000. Also, an oil on canvas by Sam (Samir) Barber (American/Italian, b. 1943), titled Colors of Spring, depicting an Impressionist style lily pond with yellow flowers and tall grass, signed and framed, should hit $4,000-$6,000.

An offset lithograph on paper by Roy Lichtenstein (N.Y., 1923-1997), titled Sunrise (1965), depicting a radiating sun, pencil signed lower right, 17 ¾ inches by 24 inches (sight, less frame), has an estimate of $4,000-$6,000. Also, a lithograph on paper by Sam Francis (Calif., 1923-1994), Untitled SF-330, abstract paint splatter with geometric shapes, pencil signed lower left and numbered “28/48” lower right, in a 53 ¼ inch by 38 inch frame, should make $3,000-$5,000.

Two lots with ties to England are bound to attract interest. One is an oil on canvas by English-born American artist William A.B. Kirkpatrick (b. 1880), titled The Blue Shawl, a three-quarter length portrait of a lady in a landscape holding a parasol (est. $5,000-$7,000). The other is an 18th century English Chinoiserie black lacquered and japanned cabinet on a later stand, having a domed pediment with pagoda and figural design over a demilune cabinet (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Two very different lots share identical estimates of $4,000-$6,000. One is an oversized palatial outdoor bronze fountain, having two herons, one with its head erect, fitted for water, surrounded by six cattails, also fitted, 87 inches tall by 48 inches in width. The other is a large pair of 19th century framed wallpaper panels, possibly French, overall 90 ½ inches tall by 64 ½ inches wide, composed of multiple sheets and depicting a tropical landscape with multiple figures, unmarked.

Internet bidding will be available on Ahlers & Ogletree’s Auction Mobility bidding platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be taken. Live, in-person previews will be held October 24th-27th, from 10-5 all four days, in the Ahlers & Ogletree showroom, located at 700 Miami Circle in Atlanta.

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery and the three-session Fall Fine Estates & Collections auction planned for October 28th-29th, or to join their email list for information on upcoming sales, please visit www.aandoauctions.com.

