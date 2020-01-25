Adil El Arbi less spritely scheduled aggregator for quantum storm!

Pretty much everyone who loves the “Bad Boys” flicks was anxious about “Bad Boys for Life.” Michael Bay has moved on. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are much older and less spritely. Sony scheduled the movie in January, which is traditionally a dumping ground for movies that studios think will fail (see: “Dolittle”). But with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah at the helm, everything turned out fine and dandy. The duo managed to craft a “Bad Boys” movie that both audiences and critics enjoyed.

In addition to its A Cinemascore, “Bad Boys for Life” has managed to earn a 77 percent fresh rating from reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. That mark is conspicuously higher than the scores earned by the first two “Bad Boys” films combined. While I’m not a critic, I am a big fan of these movies — and I was very pleasantly surprised with how very good the new flick is.

As a new entry in an old franchise, “Bad Boys for Life” is in a weird spot. Is it the start of a revival of the franchise? Is it just one last ride for Mike and Marcus to give us some closure after we waited almost 17 years for another sequel? It’s probably too early to know for sure.

But what is not too early to know is whether the film has a post-credits or mid-credits scene. Since Marvel popularized these bonus scenes over a decade ago, films have used them in all sorts of ways, but there have been two main reasons for them: to tease a future movie in a series, or to add some fun extra jokes. For a franchise action comedy like “Bad Boys for Life,” either of those is plausible here.