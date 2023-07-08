A Picasso Ceramic Tile and Wonderful Paintings and Bronzes will Headline Crescent City’s July 14th-15th Estates Auction

New Orleans, LA, USA, July 8, 2023 — A painted and partially glazed ceramic tile by Pablo Picasso, fine items pulled from the “Little Oaks” plantation in Bay St. Louis, Miss., bronzes deaccessioned from the private collection of Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. in New Orleans and wonderful original paintings by noted, listed artists will come up for bid Friday and Saturday, July 14th and 15th, by Crescent City Auction Gallery, online and live in the New Orleans gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue.

The Important July Estates auction, starting at 10 am Central time both days, is loaded with nearly 1,000 lots – a wide range of French, English and American furniture; original paintings and watercolors; well-known prints and etchings; lovely Oriental carpets; and decorative art items. In-gallery previews will run through Wednesday, July 12th, from 10 am-5 pm. A separate auction, featuring jewelry, couture and purses, will be held Friday, July 13th.

The painted and partially glazed ceramic tile by Pablo Picasso (Spanish/French, 1881-1973), is titled Visage au Nez Vert (1968) and presented in a giltwood shadowbox with Plexiglass measuring 8 ¼ inches by 5 ¼ inches. It’s verso numbered “J127”, “6/100” and impressed “Madoura Empreinte Originale de Picasso” (est. $2,500-$3,500). The tile is from the private collection of Dr. Donald and Deborah Bell from the “Little Oaks” plantation in Mississippi.

Other fine items from the collection of Dr. Donald and Deborah Bell include the following:

– A 19th century gilt bronze carved walnut marble-top pedestal, 37 inches tall, the ogee edge circular inset verde antico marble over a wide skirt with relief putti decoration, on a winged crane support, atop a step fitted gray marble plinth (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– An oil on canvas painting by Charles John De Lalia (English, 1837-1901), titled Ships at Sea (1882), signed and dated lower left, a gallery label en verso, and presented in a gilt and gesso frame that measures 28 ¼ inches by 51 ½ inches (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– A 19th century Louisiana cast iron sugar kettle with a flared rim, 16 inches tall and 42 inches in diameter (est. $1,500-$2,500).

– A 19th century American classical carved mahogany settee with a wide curved crest rail over an upholstered back, flanked by rolled leaf carved upholstered arms, to a cushioned seat, on winged paw feet, 84 inches wide, 32 inches tall (est. $800-$1,200).

– An oil on wood panel painting by Jean-Jacques Henner (French, 1829-1905), titled Bust of a Woman in Red, signed upper left “JJ Henner”, presented in a gesso and giltwood frame measuring 19 ¼ inches by 15 ¼ inches (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– A rare 19th century cast iron church tower bell, marked “Steel Alloy” and “Church Bell Co.”, 48 ½ inches tall by 36 inches in diameter, on a four-inch-tall steel stand with original 36-inch rope wheel and clapper (est. $2,000-$4,000).

– An 18th or 19th century Continental School oil on canvas laid on board painting, titled Grisailles Landscape of Figures on the Rocky Shore, unsigned, 36 ½ inches by 49 inches (canvas, less gesso frame) (est. $2,000-$4,000).

The selection of bronzes from the private collection of Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. in New Orleans will include a patinated bronze by Truman Bolinger (Ariz./Wyo., b. 1944), titled Heading for the Green River Rendezvous (1975), signed and numbered (“8/13”) and dated en verso, 16 ¾ inches tall on a custom-made two-inch mahogany stand (est. $4,000-$8,000).

A circa 1939 oil on canvas board painting by Clarence Millet (New Orleans, 1897-1959), titled Louisiana Cabin, signed lower right and titled and inscribed en verso, in a painted wood frame of 21 ½ inches by 24 ½ inches, should realize $3,000-$5,000; while an oil on panel painting by William Hemmerling (La., 1943-2009), titled Gathering by the River (2003), signed and dated en verso, unframed, 24 inches by 11 ½ inches, should bring $2,000-$4,000.

An oil on canvas painting from the Circle of Joseph Whiting Stock (American, 1815-1885), titled Portrait of Two Girls with Dog (circa 1840-1850), unsigned, 26 ½ inches by 20 ¾ inches (canvas, less frame) has an estimate of $400-$600. Also sold will be two watercolors by Morris Henry Hobbs (New Orleans, 1892-1967). Hobbs was a prolific artist who worked in pencil, watercolor and oil, best known for his depictions of the New Orleans French Quarter.

A silver gelatin print by Theodore Fonville Winans (Mo./La., 1911-1992), titled Cajun Boy (1931), unframed, 10 inches by 8 inches, signed and dated, is estimated at $1,200-$1,800. The auction also features a pair of early 20th century French gilt and patinated bronze putti six-light candelabra, each one with a patinated putto upholding five scrolled arms with relief grape bunches, 24 inches tall (est. $1,000-$2,000).

French furniture be led by an exceptional 19th century French Provincial carved walnut Gothic style 13-piece dining room suite that includes a breakfront sideboard (120 inches tall by 102 inches wide) and a breakfront bookcase (120 inches tall by 88 inches wide (est. $4,000-$8,000); and a French Provincial carved oak monastery table with shaped oval top on large baluster supports to trestle bases, 96 inches wide by 38 ¾ inches deep (est. $1,000-$2,000).

A 20th century French Provincial Louis XV-style carved walnut commode, the stepped edge serpentine top over a bank of three deep drawers, flanked by fielded panel sides, on cabriole legs, 42 inches in width, has an estimate of $600-$1,200. Also, a late 19th century French ormolu mounted walnut marble-top commode, the ogee edge cookie corner Breche d’Alpes tan marble, over a setback frieze drawer above two deep drawers, should hit $1,000-$2,000.

An American 19th century carved walnut full tester double bed, possibly Louisiana, the ogee rounded corner tester with a cloth insert, on a four-cluster column post, flanking a three-panel headboard, with a carved leaf, floral and scroll carved crest, should command $2,500-$4,500.

Internet bidding will be provided by CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

https://www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com/auctions/upcoming-auctions/

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 25 percent buyer's premium will be applied in-house.

For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important Estates auction July 14-5, online and live in the New Orleans gallery

