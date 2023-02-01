A Lalique Vase, A Tolla Inbar Sculpture and A Robert Jessup Painting all do well in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Jan. 12 Auction

Atlanta, GA, USA, February 1, 2023 — A Lalique (French) ‘Anemones Grand’ vase and pedestal sold for $24,200, an artist proof’s bronze sculpture on a brass base by Tolla Inbar (German/Israeli) brought $20,570, and an oil on canvas painting by Robert Jessup (American, b. 1952) realized $18,150 at a sale of items from Atlanta entertainment attorney Joel A. Katz held January 12th by Ahlers & Ogletree.

The 560-lot auction, conducted online and live in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Atlanta showroom, featured fine art, estate jewelry and watches, designer furniture, art glass, objets d’art, memorabilia, guitars and more. Mr. Katz is an icon in the entertainment field. He was named one of the music industry’s most powerful attorneys by Variety magazine in 2021.

The limited-edition Lalique ‘Anemones Grand’ ovoid form vase and pedestal, executed in midnight blue crystal with white enamel accents, was covered in high relief anemone blossoms and marked to the bottom “Lalique France” and numbered (03/188). The vase, which stood 19 inches tall, rested on a custom, circular lighted pedestal with a remote.

The artist’s proof bronze sculpture on a brass base by Tolla Inbar (b. 1958) was titled Sky is the Limit and depicted figures marching into the sky in a spiral formation. Impressive at 45 ½ inches tall by 19 inches wide, the sculpture, #8 of 8, rested on a square patinated brass base and was marked to the side of the single foot on the ground with “Tolla A.P.”

The oil on canvas by Robert Jessup, titled Rabbit Lecturing to a Hare, depicted a rabbit dressed as a human with a hare sitting on a tree stump alongside. Large at 64 inches by 60 ¼ inches (unframed), the painting was signed lower left. Jessup has created abstract works since 2011. He’s painted figuratively for most of his career, particularly large triptychs.

Following are additional highlights from the auction, which grossed a little more than $1 million. Internet bidding was offered on Ahlers & Ogletree’s bidding platform (bid.AandOAuctions.com) as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids were also taken. Around 2,500 people registered to bid online. All prices include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.

An oil on canvas painting by James McLaughlin Way (Ga., 1968-2014), titled Lion with Collar, a profile portrait of a lion with an Elizabethan ruff, hit $12,100. The 51 ½ inch by 42 inch canvas (less frame) was signed lower left with an artist’s stamp, signature and a gallery label on verso.

A Gibson Brand, Inc. (American, founded 1902) one-of-a-kind Les Paul custom model LPSPSC electric guitar, featuring the classic Les Paul electric form with a Zamaitis style (or possible collaboration) steel sound board, made $7,865. The guitar came with original case, stand and a card addressed to Mr. Katz from Henry and Dave at Gibson. The 1-of-1 serial # was JK 001.

There were several of Mr. Katz’s gorgeous sculptural creations up for bid, including these four:

– A pair of monumental, modern polychrome painted bottle form sculptures with long stick necks, by Paul Tamanian (American, active 20th/21st century), 89 inches in height, apparently unsigned ($10,285).

– From Ardmore Studios in South Africa, a creation titled African Rider, (2017), depicting a Zulu warrior wearing traditional clothes, holding a monkey and seated on a stool atop a cream-colored elephant, 28 ½ inches tall and marked with artists’ names ($7,260).

– A metal and mixed media sculpture by David Kracov (Switzerland, b. 1968), titled My Heart is All Aflutter #4, three-tiered and heart-shaped with butterflies, 21 inches tall, signed lower right and signed, titled and numbered (12/55) on verso ($5,445).

– A large-scale tree sculpture from the Flora and Fauna collection of Jay Strongwater (American, 1995), titled Theobald Grand, 96 inches in height, having a brass body with enameled decorated leaves set with Swarovski crystals, marked to one leaf ($4,235).

An oil on canvas painting by Jean de Botton (French, 1898-1978), titled Les Quatre Cavaliers de L’Apocalypse (1971), an abstracted and horizontally oriented scene of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse from the Book of Revelations, signed and dated lower left, framed, rose to $6,050.

A pinball machine from The Who’s Tommy on Broadway by Data East (1994), having a painted wooden case, backbox with dot matrix display and solid-state electronic components, finished at $4,538; while a handsome vintage Louis Vuitton ‘Alzer’ collection hard side suitcase, executed in monogram coated canvas with a leather handle and luggage tag and gold hardware, hit $3,932.

A Daum (France) pate de verre glass tulip form vase in an amber color, 13 inches tall, with a maker’s mark to the underside, garnered $3,025. Also, a signed and numbered Taschen hardcover volume titled David Hockney: A Bigger Book, 498 pages with 13 fold-outs, signed and numbered (1533) by Hockney, perched on a brightly colored adjustable stand, sold for $2,722.

Ahlers & Ogletree’s next major event will be a Western & Native American Art auction on Friday, February 24th. It will be held at Ahlers & Ogletree’s new auction space on the West Side of Atlanta, at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. Future auctions will feature the items people have come to expect from Ahlers & Ogletree: fine art and jewelry, stamps and decorative items.

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery or to join their email list for information on upcoming sales, please visit www.aandoauctions.com. Updates are posted often.

