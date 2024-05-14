1897 Portrait Painting by William Merritt Chase (Am., 1849-1916) achieves $118,750 in Shannon’s May 2nd Fine Art Auction

Milford, CT, USA, May 14, 2024 — American Impressionism led strong results at Shannon’s Spring Auction on May 2nd. The 205-lot sale grossed $2.5 million and was over 80 percent sold. Notable prices were achieved for women artists, works on paper, Contemporary art and American Impressionism. All prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.

The top lot in the auction was a Portrait of Caroline Allport from 1897 by William Merritt Chase. The work depicted an adorable young girl with a pink bow. Inscribed on the reverse was a sweet poem about Jumbo the elephant described as “Our favorite song, Caroline and Mr. Chase.” The lot was accompanied by a letter from the artist describing details pertaining to the commission. The portrait sold for $118,750 to a private collection.

Following the success of the cover lot from Shannon’s Fall sale, a $450,000 Frieseke titled Lady Trying on a Hat from 1909, Shannon’s again offered another exceptional painting by the artist. In the Spring auction, Dressing sold for $112,500. The painting depicted a woman tying her shoe and illustrated the influence of French Impressionism.

Both American Impressionist highlights were consigned from private collections and sold to private collectors. The Chase came from a notable Michigan collection that consigned 17 works to the auction and the Frieseke led the offerings from an important collection in North Carolina with 23 works in the auction.

“We are thrilled that we were able to source most of our consignments from private collectors with whom we have had long established relationships,” said Sandra Germain, Shannon’s owner, adding, “We are also seeing greater buyer confidence with a record number of new bidders.”

Paintings by women artists were prominently featured in the auction, with strong prices achieved in multiple genres. In Contemporary Art, a 1967 abstract painting by Alice Baber sold for $100,000, a minimalist drawing by Agnes Martin sold for $81,250 and a work on paper by Lynne Mapp Drexler from 1962 sold for $48,260.

In American Art, a painting titled White Peacocks and Blue Delphinium by Jessie Arms Botke sold for $63,500, an Ashcan sculpture by Abastenia St. Leger Eberle, Hurdy Gurdy, sold for $23,750, and a Jane Peterson painting of Toucans sold for $22,500. A small pastel by Laura Coombs Hills of Silver Moon Rose bested the high estimate, selling for $10,000. Paintings by Martha Walter and Jennie A. Brownscombe also surpassed their high estimates, achieving strong results.

Quality examples of 19th century American paintings proved that the market for such works is still active and growing. A large 39 inch by 66 inch James M. Hart work titled Morning in the Adirondacks sold for $52,500. A tabletop still-life with grapes, melons and champagne by Paul LaCroix sold for $32,500. A small Edward Bannister, titled The Mill in Knightsville, was a surprise sleeper in the auction, quadrupling the high estimate for a sale price of $25,400.

