100 Black Men to Host “Lock in The Vote” Voter Registration Drive Targeting Generation Z

Las Vegas, NV, October 01, 2020 — The 100 Black Men of Las Vegas is thrilled to announce their “Lock in The Vote” Voter Registration Drive. The press and public are invited to attend this event Saturday, October 3 rd , 2020 from 11 AM to 3 PM PST at Nevada Partners on 690 W. Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89030.

With the historic 2020 General Election right around the corner, the nonprofit created the event, “Lock in The Vote”, aimed to target Generation Z to take what’s important to them to the polls. Many young people across the country have sparked waves leading massive protests due to the social injustices and police brutality in America during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Voting is the key element to the start of change in America. Every eligible citizen should exercise their right to be heard at the polls. This election is vital to our future as new lines will be drawn for redistricting, in which could mean more or less representation in the House for your neighborhood. We are here to encourage millennials to get active and involved. Take your protest to the polls, that’s where the true difference is made,” stated Mel Tillar, 100 Black Men Las Vegas, Community Advocacy Committee Chairman.

The 100 Black Men of Las Vegas will have speakers’, special guests, and performances in efforts to express the true essence of voting and completing the U.S. Census.

“It’s time to make the choice to invest in your own future. If you decide your vote doesn’t count you will have made the decision against your own self-interest and interest of the communities you came from. Vote as if your life depends on it, because it does”, said Monica Ford, President of Nevada Partners.

Partnered with The 100 Black Men on this amazing venture is Nevada Partners, Squad Goals to the Polls, Tulips, The Center, Faith Organizing Alliance, and The City of Las Vegas. KCEP-FM Teen Talk will be broadcasting live from the event also featuring aspecial performance by local artist Larry Dub. We are encouraging young adults from age 18 to 25 to attend. For more information, contact Rhonda Nolen at (702) 908-9577.

About 100 Black Men Las Vegas:

The 100 Black Men of America was formed in 1963 by a group of prominent leaders, including David Dinkins, Andrew Hatcher and Jackie Robinson, to improve quality of life and enhance the educational opportunities of African Americans in a unified, collaborative, pragmatic effort. There are over 103 chapters with over 10,000 combined members in several countries. The organization achieved a 501 © (3) designation as a non-profit organization and donations can be used as a tax deduction. Since its inception in 1999, the Las Vegas Chapter has taken great strides in the community through mentorship, scholarship and advocacy. The 100 Black Men of Las Vegas believe in brotherhood as a staple of the organization.

