Woody Auction’s Year-End Antique Sale, December 3rd, Boasts Over 400 Lots of Jewelry, Art Glass, Paintings, Silver, more

Douglass, KS, USA, November 19, 2022 — Woody Auction’s final antique sale of 2022, on Saturday, December 3rd, promises to have something for everyone, with a catalog brimming with more than 400 lots in a wide array of categories. “The last in-person event of the year is as eclectic as any auction we’ve ever done, and is a combination of numerous collections from around the world,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction.

Highlights include quality jewelry, art glass, Gone with the Wind lamps, furniture, Limoges, Pickard, bronzes, plated Amberina, English cameo, clocks, Tiffany, Stevens & Williams, carousel horses, folk art, and one of the largest artwork collections Woody Auction has sold in decades. As with past Woody auctions, all items will be offered to the public without reserves.

Offerings from the New England Glass Company include an extremely rare plated Amberina art glass salt shaker with a silverplate top, patented in 1886 and boasting beautiful form and color, 6 inches tall; and a lady’s cuspidor (spittoon), also plated Amberina art glass and patented in 1886, exhibiting the finest color and rarest form – a worthy addition to anyone’s collection.

A green cut to clear decanter by Stevens & Williams, 10 inches tall, in the incredible figural butterfly form, is the first example of its type that Woody Auction has ever had the privilege to see and sell and is exceptionally rare. Also sold will be a Louis C. Tiffany art glass vase, 4 inches tall, beautifully decorated in gold iridescence with millefiori heart and vine décor.

The most historically significant item in the sale is an eight-sided revolving hardware cabinet made from oak with 88 drawers and porcelain drawer pulls, all original, 39 inches tall by 26 inches wide. The painted decoration on top of the cabinet reads, “Custer/Tuebor” (Latin for “I Will Defend”, in the shape of a Maltese Cross, designed after a privately made Custer medal.

General George Armstrong Custer designed the medal himself during his brigade’s winter encampment at Stevenson, Virginia in 1863-1864. The Horstmann Company was founded in 1815. It was taken over by William Horstmann’s sons in 1845 and became the largest supplier of military goods in The Civil War. The winning bidder will own a piece of American history.

The original artwork category will feature two oil on canvas paintings signed by William McKendree Snyder (American, 1848-1930). One is a nice quality rendering of a winter scene depicting a pathway along a stream through trees to a cottage, mounted in a 27 inch by 49 inch frame. The other is a superb Indiana fall scene of a path among trees, mounted in a 27 ½ inch by 37 ½ inch gilt frame. The paintings, from the same estate, will be offered as individual lots.

Fine estate jewelry will be led by a 14kt white gold and diamond ring with a 1.1-carat marquis center diamond having H color and VS-2 clarity. Numerous diamonds surround the center diamond. Also up for bid will be a 14kt white and yellow gold and diamond ring having four round brilliant cut diamonds with a combined weight of 1.5 carats (SI-2 clarity, F/G color).

Another noteworthy lot is the 116-piece sterling silver flatware set by Wallace in the Grand Baroque pattern, including 12 dinner forks (795 grams), 12 salad forks (525 grams), 23 tea spoons (800 grams), 12 place spoons (715 grams), 12 ice beverage spoons (435 grams), 12 dinner knives (1,030 grams), 11 solid silver serving pieces (540 grams), and 17 assorted pieces with stainless blades and/or wood (920 grams, the weight including stainless blades and wood).

The auction has a start time of 9:30 am Central and will be held online (at LiveAuctioneers.com) and live in the Woody Auction hall located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass. A preview will be held on Friday, December 2nd, from 1-5 Central time, also in the auction hall. Woody Auction has attempted to call any flaws that can affect the value of an item, but final determination is ultimately left to the buyer.

People can register and bid online now, at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. For information about absentee and phone bidding, as well as local accommodations, please visit the Woody Auction website: www.woodyauction.com. Furniture and large items must be picked up in person or shipped via professional shipper by Dec. 16.

The prevailing sales tax will be charged to all buyers unless they are reselling the items. In this case, they must provide LiveAuctioneers and Woody Auction with a current sales tax exemption license. If not, sales tax will be charged. Woody Auction must collect sales tax for all shipments to Kansas and Indiana. This is a multi-seller event, so sales tax (8.5%) will be collected from buyers present at sale.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the antique auction scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd at 9:30 am Central time, visit www.woodyauction.com.

