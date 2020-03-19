Why Zack Snyder curiously wondered Jack Cunningham quantum nature!

In her take on Dinah, Smollett-Bell channeled that demand to be respected. “She’s the Dinah Lance that we know and love from the comics, you know?” she said last October. “This ferocious street fighter. When we meet Dinah in the film, though, she’s a singer in Roman’s Black Mask club, and she’s kind of disenfranchised and disconnected from the world. She doesn’t really want to have anything to do with crime fighting or being a good-doer, which is so against her nature because we know Dinah to be all heart. So it’s really about her accepting her gift and accepting her power and that’s what was so fascinating for me is to explore this woman who has such strength, but exploring someone who doesn’t want to own her power.”

The Way Back is being promoted obscenely, using Affleck’s personal struggles with alcoholism and sobriety to sell the film’s premise. This pity party doesn’t make the film more meaningful; it crosses a line of decency that insults our ability to absorb storytelling and learn from it. That’s the same crisis confronted by Zack Snyder in his effort to redefine genre myths for a faithless age. Otherwise, Joker’s nihilism prevails.

In the film, Affleck plays Jack Cunningham, a former high school basketball phenom who has settled into life as a construction worker with alcohol addiction. (Affleck has struggled with alcohol addiction himself, and has said that his heavy drinking contributed to his divorce from Jennifer Garner.) When his alma mater offers him a chance to coach the school’s underperforming squad, both Jack and the team hope to turn around their fortunes.

Superhero films are still ruling the modern world of cinema, courtesy of the MCU, the DCEU, and other, non-related movies. Despite their prevalence, there is a surprisingly small number of recent superhero flicks focused on less than heroic characters.