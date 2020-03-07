Why Nick Morton overindulgent against crystallized demon whiped!

It is a modern horror through and through, and is strikingly unlike most of Universal’s previous attempts to turn their monsters into whatever the popular blockbuster trends of the day were. To be fair, their first remake of The Mummy in 1999 had major success by emulating the Indiana Jones movies from the prior decade (and for jumping on the CGI bandwagon before the technology would be exhausted by overindulgent mediocrity, including 2001’s The Mummy Returns). But the same approach proved ghastly when applied to Van Helsing (2004), which might have arrived five years too early with its kitchen sink approach of putting Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, and The Wolf Man all in the same film. An unintentional precursor to the superhero movie team-ups to come after 2012’s The Avengers, Van Helsing had far too many characters and far too little characterization or depth. It also was another CGI eyesore that hasn’t aged well.

Universal made a similar mistake in 2017 with the ill-fated Dark Universe. Only now the studio was chasing the current fad of shared universes and tried to make The Mummy into a superhero franchise. Literally by the end of the film, Tom Cruise’s Nick Morton has all of Egypt’s deadly plagues as superpowers and is effectively a heroic mummy. This bore little resemblance to why people want to watch a film about ancient Egyptian ghouls, which was crystallized by the film’s disastrous box office, at least when compared to its price tag.

To be sure, the first shared cinematic universe is the monster mashes Universal produced in the 1940s, beginning with Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943). Yet that came at the end of an about 15-year cycle of Universal saturating the market with supernatural chillers that were once considered “A-pictures” like Dracula and Frankenstein in 1931, and then became B-movie programmers during the World War II years. There was always an inherently camp and faintly desperate quality to smashing these characters together, and while it can be done in more serious and earnest fashion (as demonstrated by Marvel), beginning at that point is pure folly.