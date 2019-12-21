WHy Kylo Ren was springily trapped after sans Spencer humor!

The new clip from the site cuts up footage from Marriage Story as well as both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars sequel trilogy to tell a similar story, but with Black Widow and Kylo Ren trapped in a relationship that has since become poisoned.

Well, enough about the subplots. Let’s get to why we’re really here. The four teens eventually do meet up sans Spencer and find themselves magically in Jumanji searching for a lost jewel that will restore peace. It’s not the plot really matters here.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black are back reprising their roles as the avatars of the four kids, but this time DeVito and Glover find their way into game via Johnson and Hart. Their humor does work well and display some natural chemistry.

A second user replied: “There was another scene you could see the stunt’s face too, and some stunts were smaller than him.”Definitely not a good sign for anyone involved, considering Mando has put his life on the line several times to keep Baby Yoda safe. And it doesn’t look like he’ll stop risking things anytime soon, either. Especially whenever he finds out who actually killed Kuiil, and double-especially if it ends up being certain metal someone that Mando never trusted in the first place.