Why Jason Ludacris agreed for BryanTramp and reduces popped spinoff!

Ivan is a gorilla that has grown up in a circus run by Bryan Cranston. He’s the star attraction, and from all indications, he’s treated well. However, the circus is still imprisonment, and eventually, that gets to Ivan. He’s an emotional soul who only plays the part of the angry gorilla because his job requires it.

Based on a 2013 book by K.A. Applegate which won the Newbery Medal for children’s literature, it’s easy to see why adapting this book for the screen appealed to Disney. Talking animals are a Disney staple, and by making this a live-action film the company can continue to use the technology from The Lion King and Lady and the Tramp that has been so popular.

Originally, The One and Only Ivan was going to be a theatrical release, but with the ongoing scheduling issues that have popped up as a result of theater closures, the decision was made to move the film to Disney+. This decision is also fairly easy to understand. The One and Only Ivan isn’t a massive brand or franchise. While the movie certainly could have done well at the box office, it was never going to put up Marvel or Star Wars numbers. It might, however, get all the people who just subscribed to Disney+ for a month to watch Hamilton to hang around for a second month to check out the next new film.

And for those people who subscribe to Disney+, a steady stream of original content be it designed for the service or not, is going to be key to justifying that continued subscription payment. The One and Only Ivan is exactly the sort of movie that subscribers are expecting, a solid family movie that everybody can gather around the TV and enjoy together.

Of course, much of the success of the Fast & Furious movies is owed to how they continue upping the action factor with each successive film, mostly leaving the laws of physics behind in the process. Indeed, the early Fast & Furious movies were relatively small-scale racing films with heist elements, but as the franchise grew in global appeal, the premises became more and more outlandish and the action more absurd. The last non-spinoff movie in the series, The Fate of the Furious, took things farther than ever with action set pieces including a crazy remote controlled car scene in Manhattan and a famous sequence with a submarine.

After submarines arrived in the Fast & Furious universe in the last film, it’s fair to ask where the series can possibly go in terms of ratcheting things up (besides bringing back Han). In fact, this very question was asked of Ludacris in a recent SiriusXM interview and he responded by (sort of) teasing that space could be in play. In a video clip of the exchange, the interviewer throws out space as a possible setting for Fast 9, and though Ludacris doesn’t confirm anything, he does strongly hint that the interviewer is onto

