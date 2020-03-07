Why Did Peter Gibbs intended to explored primarily fodder!

With a central mystery that isn’t really a mystery given its easy-to-decipher nature, autism-as-gimmick, a limited cast that necessarily also limits the list of suspects, and an incredibly lazy, servile adherence to genre tropes, The Night Clerk offers nothing new, novel, original under a midnight sun, leaving moviegoers with scant pleasures aside from bland visuals or lackluster performances, neither of which are obviously enough to elevate The Night Clerk beyond disposable fodder for late-night insomniacs or performance completists (i.e., diehard fans of Sheridan, if any, and De Armas, especially after her starring turn in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out).

It’s a measure of America’s deeply ingrained misogyny that invisibility procedures were available to men on death row before scientists even attempted to treat a female patient for a case of visibility. Even then, it happened by accident: Professor Gibbs assumed only men would ask to be the subjects of his demented experiment; Kitty Carroll, the first Invisible Woman, chose not to specify her gender on her application in an effort to avoid being sexually harassed. We know all of this because Gibbs was the first scientist to film himself performing an invisibility procedure, but it’s one of those films that tells a modern viewer more about professor Gibbs than he perhaps intended to tell us:

Even through the fog of vintage sexism, you can see how much effort professor Gibbs made to make invisibility procedures more welcoming to women: developing a bedside manner that involves answering his patients’ questions instead of ranting about “a new Reign of Terror,” turning lots of giant dials so everyone could see how scientific invisibility is, and of course, hiring Margaret “Wicked Witch of the West” Hamilton as a nurse, so that patients could see a friendly, familiar face when waking up from anesthesia. And speaking of anesthesia, there isn’t any. Professor Gibbs still used the same basic injection-followed-by-ethereal-vibration method that caused Griffin so much pain, but by simply increasing power on the radiating centers until the vibrations reverse polarity in the patient’s axons, he was able to reduce the pain to a harmless tickling sensation, plus liver cancer 10 years later. Kitty Carroll primarily wanted to become invisible in order to play pranks on her boss, so who’s to say the trade-off wasn’t worth it?