Why Did Janina Gavankar marginalized demonic sobriety Garner!

Director O’Connor spoke to student magazine 34th Street about his latest film “The Way Back,” his second collaboration with Affleck following “The Accountant,” and admitted that he “didn’t know if the movie was over” after Affleck “fell off the wagon” and ended up going into rehab.

“The studio certainly thought the movie was over,” O’Connor told 34th Street. “His ex-wife Jennifer Garner called me up, and told me that when he went to rehab, he took a basketball with him. She said, ‘Gavin, he’s asking you, please don’t pull the plug on the movie, he really wants to do thisGarner and Affleck, who had been married for 13 years, had officially divorced by this point. Affleck has suffered with alcoholism for years now and returned to residential treatment in 2017 and, following a relapse, again in 2018 where he completed a 40-day stint in rehab.

He then relapsed again in late 2019 following a year of sobriety. He also recently stated that divorcing Garner was the biggest regret of his life.On her last day of filming “The Way Back,” Janina Gavankar says Ben Affleck had a funny, if awkward, question for her.

“He didn’t know how to ask me this, but he was like, ‘Where did you…? Where did you…?’ And I finished his sentence. I was like, ‘Where did I come from?’” Gavankar told Variety. “I said, ‘Ben, I’ve been [acting] for 15 years. I’ve been marginalized for 15 years. There was no way I would get to act across from you in any of these years until now.’”