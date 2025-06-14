Viva Wellness Announces Grand Opening of IV Drip Therapy Services in Edmonton, Canada

Edmonton, Alberta, June 13, 2025 — Viva Wellness, a trusted name in IV drip therapy in Los Angeles, is bringing its wellness solutions north with the launch of a new location in Edmonton, Canada. The grand opening is scheduled for August/September 2025 and will mark the brand’s first official expansion into the Canadian market.

Founded by CEO Erika Mercado, Viva Wellness has become a go-to provider for individuals seeking premium mobile IV drip therapy services in Los Angeles. Now, with increasing demand for wellness and hydration therapy, the company is poised to offer the best mobile IV drip experience to clients across Edmonton.

A New Era of Wellness in Edmonton

Viva Wellness’ Edmonton expansion will offer both in-clinic and mobile services. Clients will soon be able to access a wide range of IV drip treatments designed to support:

– Immune system strengthening

– Enhanced hydration

– Recovery from physical exertion

– Increased energy levels

– Beauty and skin health

– Wellness maintenance

Viva Wellness’ licensed nurses and medical professionals will deliver IV drip therapy either at the new Edmonton location or directly to clients’ homes, offices, or event venues.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce our IV drip therapy services to Edmonton,” said CEO Erika Mercado. “Our team has seen firsthand how wellness needs are evolving, and we’re proud to offer an accessible, trusted option for anyone in Edmonton seeking advanced IV therapy solutions.”

Growing Demand for IV Drip Therapy in Canada

As public interest in IV drip therapy grows across North America, Canadian consumers are increasingly seeking options that combine convenience with professional quality. Viva Wellness aims to meet this demand by bringing its proven expertise from Los Angeles to the local Edmonton community.

Edmonton residents will benefit from Viva Wellness’ signature approach:

– Fully customized IV therapy formulations

– Professional mobile service

– Transparent pricing and flexible appointment scheduling

– Focus on client safety and experience

Grand Opening Celebration

To mark the launch of the Edmonton location, Viva Wellness will host a special grand opening event in late summer 2025. Further details, including event location and promotional offers, will be announced on the company’s website and social channels in the coming weeks.

Edmonton residents interested in learning more or booking an IV therapy session can visit https://vivawellnessdrip.com.

About Viva Wellness:

Founded in Los Angeles by Erika Mercado, Viva Wellness provides safe, high-quality IV drip therapy solutions to clients seeking optimal wellness and recovery. With a commitment to clinical excellence and client satisfaction, Viva Wellness delivers mobile and in-clinic IV therapy services across Southern California and now, Edmonton, Canada.