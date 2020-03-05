Tye Sheridan roots minimalist theory of geological termed tonic!

There’s something to be said for simplicity in film. In a landscape of massive budgets, mind boggling effects, and unfurling cinematic universes, a simple story lands like a sigh of relief. Sometimes all you need in a film is the story of two people and the strong performances of the actors portraying them. In this way, The Night Clerk is a tonic. The film gets back to the basics of storytelling: a contained world, the highly emotional journeys of two people, and the strange circumstance that brings them together.

In The Night Clerk, a young and socially challenged hotel clerk witnesses a murder in one of the rooms during his late night shift. His suspicious actions, and the secrets he holds, land him as the lead detective’s number one suspect. Things only get more complicated when a beautiful, mysterious woman enters the young man’s life. The film stars Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo. This minimalist cast is played to their absolute best advantage under the leadership of writer and director Michael Cristofer.

H.G. Wells’ 1897 novella contains a detailed description of the first successful invisibility treatment, and today it serves as a reminder that being the first patient to survive a procedure, although undeniably preferable to being the last patient to die on the table, isn’t really where you want to aim, medically speaking. Unlike most advances in medical science, the Griffin Invisibility Operation was the product of reckless self-experimentation, which makes The Invisible Man an oddity in 19th-century surgical literature, in that it considers the possibility that patients might be capable of feeling pain. Subjected to a literal taste of his own medicine, Griffin even wound up feeling sympathy for nonhuman mammals!