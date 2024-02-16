True Story „Finding Nicole“ Shows Off Its First Trailer After A Hot Streak at The Festival Circuit and It’s Good!

With a great ensemble around lead Kaiti Wallen (Beneath Us All) as Nicole Beverly, such as Sean Whalen (Twister), Richard Tyson (Kindergarten Cop), Shawntay Dalon (Detroiters), Mari G. (Tale of Tails), Blanca Blanco (Betrayed), Debra Lamb (Showdown in Yesteryear) and Vida Ghaffari (The Mindy Project) it’s not hard to know why there is such a buzz for this film’s release.

Finding Nicole was co-produced with Painted Creek Productions and Levl Studio with founders Harley Wallen who also directs the film and Howard Gibson producing alongside multiple other producers such as Nicole Beverly, Joe Williamson, Jamie Nicole, Jeff Berry and Attorney Bill Dobreff.

“It’s been a long road getting here” said Wallen “I remember when this journey started, many years ago… Now we’re almost there!” A long road indeed as Nicole Beverly, writer Geoffrey Calhoun alongside director Harley Wallen were hammering out the screenplay based on the book Nicole wrote with the same title. And funny enough none of them knew of the other one’s personal experience with domestic violence before their journey began. “I think we were all a bit taken, but knowing this statistics sadly, most people have either directly or indirectly, had their run-in with domestic violence” said Wallen.

The film has seen early success on the festival circuit as it’s hitting its stride with wins at LaFemme, London Movie Awards and Top Indie Awards.

„Finding Nicole is riveting entertainment, showcasing raw talent and cinematic flair—a testament to filmmaker Harley Wallen’s expertise in engaging the audience, reminiscent of classical storytellers.“ Said Gibson

Distribution isn’t yet announced but is expected to release later this year.

