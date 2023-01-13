Tritium Installs SelecTile ESD flooring for Its EV Quick Charger Assembly Plant in Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN and Avon, MA, January 13, 2023 — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced the installation of 70,000 square feet of its StaticStop tile, SelecTile ESD—in a custom blue—at Tritium’s new EV Quick Charger Assembly Plant in Lebanon, Tennessee. The deal was brokered by SelecTech’s distributor, Restronics.

Tritium DCFC Limited (Nasdaq: DCFC) is a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (Evs). Earlier this year, President Biden announced the construction of Tritium’s new facility as part of the Build Back Better initiative.

“As you can imagine, controlling static electricity is a big concern at a manufacturing plant of this nature. Tritium also wanted a modular floor that was easy to install and had reconfigurable capabilities—a green product made in the US was also desirable,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “That’s why Tritium turned to one of our distributors, Restronics, for the flooring at the new facility.”

Additionally, Tritium utilized another of SelecTech’s product, a non-ESD version of PolyStyle at the plant.

The installation of both products took place in the fall of 2022.

StaticStop ESD tiles employ a patented glue-less “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—oftentimes without need to close off an area.

Made with up to 95 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, SelecTile ESD meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

SelecTile ESD is available in black, gray, blue, green, red, brown, and yellow. Custom colors are also available on request. To request a sample of SelecTile ESD, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc:

SelecTech, Inc. was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has created the top performing StaticStop ESD and FreeStyle flooring products, as well as Place N’ Go residential flooring products. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.