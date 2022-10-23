The World Networks 10th Year Anniversary + 2022 Entrepreneur Awards

Los Angeles, CA, October 23, 2022 — On Monday October 10th, 2022 at 7:00pm at Bisou Hollywood 5125 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, The World Networks celebrated its much anticipated ten year anniversary along with the 2022 Entrepreneur Awards. Awardees were noted and accomplished entrepreneurs in the Los Angeles area who created opportunities not only for themselves, but also for those around them and have been involved in charity work. Hand selected exhibitors were also featured during the reception.

The opening reception featured VIP guest appearances from the realms of Hollywood, international Influencers, brand ambassadors from the fashion and entertainment industries. Guests enjoyed world class networking, hors d’oeuvre, sponsored drinks, music and an awards presentation.

Awardees were Jack Topalian (lifetime achievement), Akop Akseralyan (entrepreneur of the year) and Brianni Walker (young entrepreneur of the year). Honorary ambassadors appointed were Joseph Williamson, Kahlelah Goodine, Rayster Michaels, and Branden Lark.

All award recipients received $2,500 worth of marketing services from the World Networks, an opportunity to be interviewed on Manana Latina TV Network show, VIP access to The World Networks upcoming events, access to partnered events, speaking engagement opportunities and more benefits to come.

“The dream was always to connect entrepreneurs to opportunities worldwide and that mission has been accomplished now for 10 years! We thank every single person from our interns, members, Ambassadors and Sponsors who have been the reason we get to celebrate 10 years today“ said Lousine Karibian, Founder/President of www.TheWorldNetworks.com.

Event sponsors included The World Networks, Bisou Hollywood, Celebrity Red Carpets, 2 Brothers Car Service, Serenity Nursing Services and Lousine Karibian Events.

More info about this wonderful event at www.TheWorldNetworks.com