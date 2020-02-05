The Toothboss Offering Evaluation Services for Veterans

South Weymouth, MA, Feb 05, 2020 — The Toothboss, a dental practice owned and operated by Dr. Richard Wolfert, DMD at 1121 Main Street in South Weymouth, MA, was recently accepted as a dental provider for the Veterans Administration. The Toothboss, in coordination with the VA offices in Brockton and Boston, can provide free evaluation services for veterans on disability.

“We’re very excited to continue our involvement with the VA in providing dental services to vets,” said Dr. Wolfert, who served in the U.S. Navy in the 1980s and was also deployed in Iraq as part of the U.S. Army. “This gives veterans on the South Shore a local resource for evaluations and treatment.”

Dr. Wolfert, a retired Colonel from the U.S. Army National Guard has long been a proponent of free dental care for vets. In addition to the VA, he has also an approved provider for LHI. LHI is a subsidiary of OptumServe, the federal health services business of Optum and UnitedHealth Group. OptumServe provides health services and proven expertise to help federal agencies, including the Veteran’s Administration.

“After retiring from the National Guard in 2015, I was looking for ways to help vets. LHI and this program with the VA give me the opportunity to give back to the men and women who serve our country,” said Dr. Wolfert.

For more information on The Toothboss, you can visit Dr. Wolfert’s website at www.toothboss.com or call 781-335-0604 to schedule a consultation.

There’s only one Toothboss

The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations; partial and full dentures; periodontics (early cases treated); oral surgery; restoration of conventional and small diameter implants; and emergency services (24-hour emergency phone number available).

The Toothboss accepts most insurance plans. They also accept payment from most PPO and indemnity plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Delta Dental. They also accept all major credit cards and have arranged payment plans through Springstone.

The Toothboss has one convenient location at 1121 Main Street, South Weymouth, MA. To schedule an initial consultation, please call 781-335-0604. For more information, visit www.toothboss.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061