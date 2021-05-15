The Ivo Ispani Estate Collection of Fine Asian Art and Antiques will be Offered on Friday, June 18th, by Briggs Auction

Garnet Valley, PA, USA, May 15, 2021 — Briggs Auction is pleased and proud to offer The Ivo Ispani Estate Collection for auction on Friday, June 18th. This exciting collection includes a vast assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and Korean ceramics, bronzes, works of art, decorative arts, antique furnishings and more.

This extensive collection truly reflects Ispani’s love of antiques–especially the excellence and crafts of Japan and China—that were his lifelong passion. His scholarship and love of research is inherent in the attention to detail every piece in this collection evinces, including his extensive collection of reference books that grew exponentially over the years. This carefully curated auction is a testament to his good taste and love for beautiful crafts and the workmanship of others, and, in a way, it all started with a pair of jeans.

Ispani began his career as a waiter on cruise ships in the 1970’s. On one cruise to Odessa in Ukraine, he traded a pair of jeans for a Russian icon, and that first purchase sparked his interest in antiques. He left the cruise ship to work for an antique dealer in Italy where he learned and expanded his trade. He eventually made his way to the U.S., became a citizen, and continued as an antiques dealer with a reputation for integrity and honesty, and a true enjoyment of the people he met through his business, many who became lifelong friends.

Highlights of the June 18 auction will include a fine Chinese carved hardwood bench with detailed cloisonne panels; a collection of Japanese Hirado-ware sake cup stands; a scholar’s table screen collection; several Japanese Kano School painted screens; a collection of Japanese woodblock prints; some antique furnishings, including a beautiful Gothic carved walnut bedroom suite and a Chinese Chippendale mahogany breakfront china cabinet; a surprising collection of contemporary art, as well as a fine selection of antique paintings and prints; and of course, the extensive reference library.

“He had an excellent eye for finding hidden gems, and we are incredibly honored to handle this collection in its entirety,” says Stephen Turner, owner of Briggs Auction, Inc. “We miss his presence in the industry keenly, and hope that this auction will spur new and seasoned collectors alike to keep his spirit alive, and hopefully alight their own passion for these pieces.”

Bidding for this auction will be entirely online through Briggs Auction’s Bid At Briggs platform and through Live Auctioneers. Pre-auction/absentee online bids will be accepted until live, online-only bidding begins at 10AM on Friday, June 18.

In-person preview will be available by appointment only on Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17, by appointment only. Please call 610.566.3138, or email info@briggsauction.com to schedule.

For more information, please contact Briggs Auction, Inc. Phone: 610.566.3138 | Email: info@briggsauction.com | BriggsAuction.com

About Briggs Auction:

Briggs Auction, Inc. is a four-generation, family-owned and operated auction house located in the Philadelphia, PA metro area offering online auctions, Estate appraisal services, and real estate auctions for Estates, Downsizers, and more. Their bi-weekly Discovery auctions feature over 1000 lots of antique and name-brand furnishings, decorative and fine art, fine and costume jewelry, silver, collectibles, coins, toys, tools, home goods, Estate vehicles, and more. Monthly Fine Estates auctions feature the finest 18th & 19th C. and Midcentury Modern furnishings, period and contemporary decorative arts, fine art and sculpture, fine porcelains, Estate fine jewelry, silver, and more. See BriggsAuction.com for their full auction schedule and details.