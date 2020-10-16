Static Controlled. Pride, Inc. Goes Solo with Purchase of StaticStop ESD Flooring

Roserville, CA and Avon, MA, Oct 16, 2020 — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced the purchase of 20,000 square feet of its StaticStop tile, FreeStyle ESD Plus, to Pride, Inc. for its electronics manufacturing facility in Roserville, California. The transaction was brokered by Restronics.

PRIDE Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving individuals living with intellectual disabilities in a home of their choosing. Part of that service entails work opportunities, which PRIDE Inc. offers at its electronics manufacturing facility. PRIDE Inc. purchased the FreeStyle ESD Plus tiles to minimize static electricity in the plant.

“As electronic devices become more powerful and smaller, it becomes even more critical to control the static electricity in the environment where those items are made,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc., makers of StaticStop flooring products. “With Pride, Inc., the ESD component was important as was the ease of installation. With our patented interlocking system, Pride, Inc. installed their own flooring with no downtime and without disturbing their production schedule.”

StaticStop ESD tiles employ a patented glueless “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—often times without need to close off an area.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, FreeStyle ESD meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

FreeStyle ESD is available in Steel Blue, Off White, Gray and Platinum. FreeStyle ESD is also available in PLUS version, which has a conductive urethane finish for superior maintainability and comes in Apollo, Blizzard, Oasis, and Asteroid colors.

To request a sample of FreeStyle ESD, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectech.com

About SelecTech, Inc.:

FreeStyle is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit https://selectech.com.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061