SJ Auctioneers will hold A Black Americana, Collectibles, Decor & Silverware Auction on June 18

Brooklyn, NY, USA, June 3, 2025 — A sterling silver set of three monkeys from around 1960 by the famous Italian silversmith Mario Buccellati, a Tiffany & Company 111-piece sterling silver flatware set in the “English King” pattern, and a Gucci signed 18k yellow gold bamboo link station necklace are a few of the expected top lots in SJ Auctioneers’ online-only Black Americana, Collectibles, Décor and Silverware auction scheduled for Wednesday, June 18th, starting at 6pm Eastern time.

The set of three monkeys from around 1960 by Mario Buccellati (“See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil”) are made from 925 sterling silver, each one having a weight of 450 grams. They measure 8cm long, 13 cm high and 10cm wide and the set has an estimate of $15,000-$20,000.

Individual sterling silver items will be led by Buccellati, whose 925 sterling silver oysters double plate is decorated with seafood and crabs and weighs 2.6 kilograms. Estimate: 9,000-$10,000.

The Tiffany & Co. 111-piece sterling flatware dinner and luncheon service in the “English King” pattern is complete – no pieces missing. There’s no monogram, and it’s housed in a vintage, 3-tier Reed and Barton silverware chest in rich forest green velvet. Estimate: $13,000-$16,000.

The Gucci signed 18k yellow gold bamboo link station necklace, nearly 28 inches long, consists of a cable chain with grooved oval-shaped bamboo motif stations in varying sizes. It’s stamped 750 with Italian assay marks for 18k gold and dates to the 2000s. Estimate: $7,000-$9,000.

The catalog is packed with 232 lots of sterling silver flatware services and other sterling objects; dazzling jewelry pieces; colorful Herend and Swarovski figures; vintage pens; vintage toys; decorative accessories; Black Americana; and other items, many of them ideal for gift-giving.

Bidding is available online now, and closes on auction day, June 17th. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. A link to the catalog is here: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/374472_black-americana-collectibles-decor-silverware/

In addition to the Tiffany & Co. flatware service described above, there are many other wonderful sterling silver flatware sets in the auction. A few of them are as follows:

– An 88-piece Tiffany & Co. Faneuil sterling silver flatware service for 12, no monogram. Estimate: $6,900-$7,200.

– A 76-piece Georg Jensen (Danish, 1866-1935) sterling silver flatware set in the “Acanthus” pattern, having a total approximate silver weight of 84 troy ounces, including one troy ounce per knife. Hallmarks are shown. Estimate: $6,500-$7,000.

– A very rare 59-piece Durgin / Gorham Dauphin sterling silver flatware set, including the silver chest (which has some scratches). Estimate: $6,000-$6,500.

– A vintage 103-piece Frontenac steeling flatware set with no monogram or monogram removal. In crisp original condition. All pieces have the original PAT mark. Estimate: $4,500-$6,500.

A magnificent gilt sterling silver candelabra by Nardi, the Venetian silversmith and jeweler, is 21 inches tall on a base measuring 8 ¾ inches, and weighs 130.8 troy ounces. At its center is a blackamoor (or “Moretti” figure), often found on Nardi’s brochures. Estimate: $7,500-$8,000.

A rare, 20th century Georg Jensen sterling silver bowl in pattern #271C, beautifully hand-hammered, has stylized natural motifs adorning the rim and center of the bowl. It weighs 33 ounces and bears hallmarks, and is divided into three sections. Estimate: $3,500-$4,200.

Decorative accessories will be plentiful and will feature an original Tiffany & Co. deep blue glass vase with the top decorated in 925 sterling silver, weighing 2250 grams (estimate: $900-$1,500); and a signed Edward Hald Orrefors Studio art glass 5-inch hexagonal fish bowl vase designed around 1950 and vivid green in color using the Graal technique (estimate: $750-$900).

A Daum Nancy crystal rose candle holder with the original box, measuring about 7 inches tall, with no chips or cracks, has an estimate of $500-$700; while a rare Victorian figural cranberry glass duck liquor novelty decanter in mint condition, made in Czechoslovakia, 7 inches tall, should bring $450-$650. The head of the duck opens and closes nicely and is fully functional.

Herend figural porcelain pieces, made in Hungary, are popular with collectors because they’re so beautiful to look at. The auction has a variety on offer, to include a large drinking lioness with 24k gold accents, sleek and handpainted in black fishnet (estimate: $750-$900); a hand-painted ape (or orangutan) figure in New Mint condition, 4 inches tall (estimate: $600-$800); and a rust fishnet baboon monkey, about 3 ½ inches tall (estimate: $300-$350). All are signed Herend.

Swarovski crystal figures are equally popular with collectors, being wildly colorful and pleasing to the eye. Ones in the auction are for Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk, green, with box, 4 ¾ inches tall (estimate: $600-$850); a DC Comics Iron Man, red, with box, 5 ½ inches tall (estimate; $600-$850); a DC Comics Thor figure, featuring 523 facets and a mix of metal accents (estimate: $600-$850); and a signed Idyllia Royal Flycatcher bird, new in the box (estimate: $450-$750).

Vintage pens make a thoughtful gift. Two Montblanc Meisterstuck fountain pens are certain to attract keen bidder interest. One is white with rose gold, in great condition, never used, in the original box, with papers, plus eight ink cartridges and a glass ink bottle (estimate: $650-$850). The other is a 146 Legrand fountain pen, gold nib 585 14k with ink bottle (estimate: $600-$750).

Other pens include an S.T. Dupont ballpoint pen, gold-plated with seven diamonds and box (estimate: $450-$600); an S.T. Dupont rollerball pen, laque de chine, with pink and white diamonds (estimate: $450-$600); and a Rolex ballpoint pen, metal green lacquer twist, with the original box (estimate: $300-$400).

The toys category will feature a Japanese-made Yonezawa tin toy model of a Japan Airlines JAL Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet with the original box, in excellent working and cosmetic condition, 32cm long and 32cm wide, requiring two 1.5-volt batteries. As the plane moves, it rises and falls, making it interactive. A light on the plane’s top front lights and flashes (estimate: $500-$1,000).

Also up for bid is a circa 1880s trading card advertising the Trick Pony bank manufactured by Selchow & Righter, with lithography by Currier (estimate: $350-$450); a boxed group of eight Tootsie Toy Midgets (planes and trucks), from the 1930s, with original box (estimate: $300-$500); and 15 mostly Japanese-made vintage tin toy buses (each one estimated at $200-$500).

