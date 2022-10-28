Shakti Green Lit Shooting Its Shot at The Canna World

THC Energy Shot, Shakti Green Lit, making it in Massachusetts and launching into new markets.

Boston, MA, October 28, 2022 — Shakti Green Lit, a new THC infused energy shot created by a local African American couple with roots in cannabis and health, is emerging as a sales leader in Massachusetts’ $1.4 billion per year adult-use cannabis industry. Fifty-five dispensaries are currently carrying the product and over 4,000 units have been sold since their quiet launch. Following their immediate success, co-owners and equity applicants Maur Stringer and Cynthia Mompoint are looking toward expansion in other legal markets across the country. The product was developed in a collaboration with Revolutionary Clinics.

Unlike many other products found on dispensary shelves that often leave users physically sluggish or mentally foggy, Shakti Green Lit is designed to enhance ‘energy, ability, strength, effort, power and capability’, for which the word in the product’s name ‘Shakti’ refers to. A synergistic balance of 5mg nano-emulsified cannabis extract, 100mg caffeine combined with a proprietary blend of Vitamins B12, B6, B3 and L-Taurine, L-Theanine deliver an immediate, smooth and euphoric effect.

The drinks compact 1.93 fl oz package (the same size as a 5-hour Energy®) makes it an ideal delivery system for workouts, social gatherings and other smoke-free situations that can be elevated with a burst of focus and shift in perspective. At 2mg of sugar per bottle, both the lemon green tea and strawberry lemonade varieties can be accommodated by even the strictest diets.

Husband and wife team Maur Stringer and Cynthia Mompoint have had their roots firmly planted in cannabis culture for decades. Maur is a survivor of the War on Drugs. His first major scar came as a felony conviction for sale of a class A substance (marijuana) to a minor, though he was a minor himself at the time. At just 14 years old, he was tried and punished as an adult. After years of black and gray market operations, Maur is ecstatic to finally ‘go legal’. Cynthia’s relationship with cannabis is primarily therapeutic in nature. The plant helped her to safely and comfortably deliver the last 2 of the couple’s four children.

For information about wholesale delivery or stores that currently carry Shakti Green Lit, visit http://www.ShaktiGreenLit.com