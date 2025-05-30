SelecTech Names Jack Keeley as Director of Operations

SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced Jack Keeley as director of operations. In that capacity, Keeley will be responsible for oversight of all operations as well as the development, implementation, and optimization of various processes and systems.

“We’re excited to welcome Jack to the team,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “His extensive background in operations and supply chain management will be instrumental in optimizing our processes and supporting our continued growth.”

Keeley has more than 15 years of leadership experience in operations, product development, and manufacturing with a variety of startup companies, corporations, and non-profits. Most recently, he served as production engineer at Guardian Agriculture, a Woburn, Massachusetts-based developer of autonomous drone aircraft for large-scale crop protection.

“I’m thrilled to join a company with such a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Keeley. “SelecTech has an impressive track record of developing high-performance, environmentally responsible flooring products. I look forward to helping streamline operations and support the company’s expansion into key industries like healthcare, labs, and manufacturing.”

Originally from Portland, Maine, Keeley completed studies at Oxford University and Gordon College. After over a decade living in Cambridge, he now calls Dracut, Massachusetts home.

To learn more about SelecTech products, including the StaticStop and FreeStyle ESD flooring products, visit http://www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc:

SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their floor products—which include StaticStop, FreeStyle and Place N Go flooring tiles—are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives, making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

SelecTech is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.

