SelecTech Continues Growth in The European Market

Avon, MA, February 03, 2021 — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products from recycled materials, announced it had increased sales in European markets in 2020. This represents a continuing trend for SelecTech. Based on the strength of its StaticStop ESD flooring products, SelecTech has enjoyed an increase in sales in the European market every year since its initial launch there in 2013.

“The trend in manufacturing has been toward smaller devices generating greater static electricity. That puts a greater demand on wearing the proper footwear and ESD flooring,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech. “Our flooring has tested exceptionally well at minimizing static electricity and word has caught on in markets outside the U.S.”

SelecTech’s StaticStop and Freestyle ESD products greatly minimize static electricity and are made using recycled material and are 100 percent recyclable. These materials create a static-controlled environment that’s perfect for industries that significantly utilize electronics and sensitive data like electronics manufacturing, communications, aerospace, biotech, healthcare industries, and other high-tech industries.

Additionally, SelecTech flooring-commercial, residential and ESD–employs a breakthrough interlocking technology that dramatically reduces installation times, completely bypassing the need for adhesives and floor prep to install or replace flooring. Because machinery does not have to be completely moved or removed for installation, downtime for businesses can be minimized or even eliminated altogether.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, SelecTech ESD flooring products meet CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

