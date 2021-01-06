Over 800 Quality Lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Live and Online Important Winter Estates Auction, January 16-17

New Orleans, LA, USA, January 6, 2021 – A bronze sculpture by Anna Vaughn Hyatt Huntington (American, 1876-1973), a 155-piece set of Tiffany sterling flatware in the Harlequin pattern, and a French Empire style figural mantel clock and pair of four-light candelabra are just a few top lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s live and online Important Winter Estates Auction slated for January 16th-17th.

The gallery, at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, will be open for exhibitions beginning Thursday, January 7th, from 10-5 Central time, by appointment only (excluding Sunday). A live Saturday preview will be held January 9th, from 9am to 1pm, also by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 504-529-5057; or, email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

Start times both auction days are 10 am Central time. The sale will be headlined by items from the Estate of John C. McNeese, New Orleans, LA; property deaccessioned from the private collection of Freeport-McMoran Inc., New Orleans, LA; contemporary art sold to benefit Café Reconcile, New Orleans, LA; and items deaccessioned from The Hilliard Museum, Lafayette, LA. The catalog is an eclectic one, packed with 820 lots of French and American period furniture, original artworks, bronzes, sterling silver, jewelry, French clocks and mirrors and wonderful decorative accessories.

With a pre-sale estimate of $30,000-$50,000, the early 20th century patinated bronze sculpture by Anna Vaughn Hyatt Huntington is a strong candidate for top lot of the auction. The piece, titled L’Orage (The Storm) is 15 ½ inches tall. Ms. Huntington was once one of New York City’s most prominent sculptors. In an era when few women were successful artists she had a thriving career.

Two other artworks expected to generate interest are an oil on canvas by Doug Oliver (American, b. 1942), titled Grand Finale (1981), 31 ½ inches by 53 ½ inches, artist signed, dated and titled; and an early 20th century oil on board by Viktor Marais Milton (French, 1878-1948), titled The Cardinal in his Study, 18 inches by 14 ½ inches and signed lower right (both est. $1,500-$2,500).

The 155-piece set of Tiffany & Co. sterling silver flatware in the Harlequin pattern (1956), has a total weight of 145.75 troy ounces and an estimate of $3,000-$5,000. The French clock and pair of candelabra will be offered as separate lots – the mid-20th century gilt bronze Empire style figural mantel clock and the circa 1870 gilt and patinated bronze four-light candelabra (both est. $800-$1,200).

A set of twelve Peruvian .900 sterling service plates from the mid-20th century, marked “Old Cuzco”, 11 inches in diameter, with a total weight of 242.55 troy ounces, should fetch $4,000-$8,000. Also, a French Louis XV style gilt bronze and cloisonne mantel clock by Japy Freres, manufactured in the 20th century, 18 inches tall, carries a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$2,000.

Original paintings by New Orleans artists, a staple at most Crescent City auctions, will be led by a 19th century oil on canvas Portrait of Col. William Claiborne of Kent by Alexander Alaux (1851-1932), signed (est. $5,000-$10,000); and an early 20th century oil wash on board by Alexander J. Drysdale (1870-1934), titled Oak Tree on the Bayou, signed (est. $2,500-$4,500).

Additional oil on canvas paintings from the Louisiana region will include a 20th century Fall Landscape with Lake by William Henry Stevens (La., 1887-1949), signed lower left and 13 ¾ inches tall by 11 ¼ inches in width (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a Louisiana School Portrait of a Young Creole Gentleman, measuring 24 ½ inches tall by 19 ¾ inches wide (est. $2,500-$4,500).

Paintings by European artists will include an 18th century oil on canvas Portrait of a Child attributed to Andries Cornelis Lens (Flemish, 1739-1822), 22 inches tall by 17 ¼ inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000); and an oil on panel by Niek Van Der Plas (Dutch, b. 1954), titled A Day at the Beach, artist signed lower right and 5 ¼ inches tall by 7 ½ inches wide (est. $800-$1,200).

An oil on canvas figural painting by Edward Armfield (English, 1817-1896), titled Hunting Dogs and Pheasants in a Field, signed lower right and 19 ½ inches by 29 ½ inches, is estimated to bring $1,500-$2,500. Also, an English gilt and gesso over-mantel mirror from the 19th century, 46 inches in height by 32 inches in width, is expected to change hands for $600-$1,200.

Fine French period furniture will be plentiful and includes these marvelous examples:

– Mid-19th century Empire style carved walnut marble-top commode (est. $1,000-$2,000)

– Henri II-style carved oak sideboard, circa 1880, 80 inches in height (est. $700-$1,200)

– Louis XVI-style carved mahogany marble-top sideboard, 20th century (est. $500-$1,000)

– Carved cherry Louis XV style armoire, early 19th c., 87 inches tall (est. $500-$1,000)

– French Provincial carved oak farmhouse table, 86 ½ inches wide, 19th c. (est. $600-$900)

– Louis XVI style ormolu mounted inlaid mahogany marble-top commode (est. $600-$900)

American period furniture will feature a Victorian carved rosewood high-back double bed made around 1870, possibly in New Orleans, originally a half tester, 100 inches tall by 55 ¾ inches wide by 73 ½ inches deep (est. $700-$1,000); and a 19th century Victorian Rococo Revival carved rosewood five-piece parlor suite, including a 78-inch-wide settee (est. $500-$900).

Two very different sculptural works carry identical estimates of $1,000-$2,000. One is a carved white marble bust of Napoleon from the 19th century, 20 ½ inches tall. The other is a large 20th century patinated and gilt bronze blackamoor figure, 92 inches tall. Jewelry items will feature diamonds, sapphires, rubies, tanzanites, South Seas pearls and other dazzling estate selections.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Important Winter Estates Auction scheduled for January 16th and 17th, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

