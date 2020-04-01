OPSKTimber offering widest range of Branded Plywood at best price

Plywood is the most preferred choice of material by every home owner when it comes to making furniture for their home interiors. Plywood is a standard that is easily available at any local shop.Nonetheless, there are a few alternatives to plywood manufactured since 1996. This was especially after the law passed by Government against wood cutting and forest cutting. This resulted in shutting down of plywood making factories in few regions. To meet the needs of growing population then, alternatives to plywood were introduced. These alternatives include MDF, particle board and solid wood. There are further variations to particle board and MDF viz. pre-lam particle board, laminated particle board, coloured particle board, new wood MDF, etc.These Alternatives to plywood/wood are quite popularly used for ready furniture. We offer the pinnacle of industrial standard replacement of plywood which in made by extrusion process of thermoplastics and natural fibre.

INDOWUD NFC Board, better known as the Natural Fibre Composite Board, is made from the composition of eco-friendly natural fibres & agro residuals, natural minerals & polyvinyl chloride, in addition to other fillers and additives. It is highly resistant to environmental influences and natural phenomena such as decay, corrosion, mould, fungal attacks and rot, besides being a termite-proof product. It is far cost effective than relwood offered by reliance industries and rynesta.indowud is offered by OPSK DELHI. It is superior quality mdf. Indowud is the only manufacturer high quality WPC in india at far low cost than relwood. We can arrange sample on request kindly contact Mr. Madhav at OPSK (9650067906).brand like alstone and floresta offer similar products but there product does not stand in standard when compared by Indowud.

Century plywood is the name that comes in mind when a renovation takes place in the house. It is the best material for woodcraft. The bedroom cabinets and beds, and the study room furniture, a sofa in living rooms and cabinets in kitchens find only one solution- century plywood dealers in Delhi. We at OPSK provide only

100% original century plywood we are serving the industry for last 50 years. We use only authorised channel for the product offered by centuryply.As the market is flooded with serval fake and copied product, we at OPSK offer genuine product at the best possible rate and we can offer best rates in market for project and bulk quantity of plywood offered by brands such as century ply, greenply,duroetc. for more detail contact us.

EXTERNAL WALL CLADDING (EWC): A solid compact laminate (Phenolic core board) consists of layers of cellulose fibrous material impregnated with thermosetting resins and bonded together by the high-pressure process.APPLICATION AREAS: Ventilated Facades, Balcony Claddings, Partitions, Railings, Fences, Ceilings, Outdoor Furniture, Public Facilities, Playground Facilities, Sports Facilities, Sun Protection System, Office Entry Portals, etc. IDEA APPLICATION: sites for Residence (Kothis), Shopping Malls, Hotels, Motels, Residence (High Rise Apartments), Industries, Office Buildings, Retail Shops, Airport Terminals, etc.HPL Sheets suppliers in Delhi | HPL Sheets dealers in Delhi | HPL Sheets manufacturer in Delhi

centuryhpl sheet price | fundermax sheet | fundermax board | hpl cladding price | fundermax exterior cladding | HPL dealers in Delhi | hpl cladding in Delhi.

Contact us:

Address:61, BhishmaPitamah Marg, Arjun Nagar, South Extension I, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Website: http://www.opsktimber.com

Mobile: 9818261466, 9315247089, 9650067906

Landline: 011-24618361, 011-24615860