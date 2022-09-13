New Audiobook Release – Pathway to the Stars: James Cooper

Author Matthew J Opdyke and Narrator Jacqueline Gomez Have Teamed Up for the Audible Release of The Third Part of the Pathway to the Stars Series — Available Now!.

Omaha, NE, Sep 13, 2022 — Author Matthew J. Opdyke and Narrator Jacqueline Gomez have collaborated and brought James Cooper’s journey to us in audio format. With Jacqueline’s talents, we can enjoy this part of the Pathway to the Stars series uniquely and enjoyably.

„Pathway to the Stars: Part 3, James Cooper“ takes us through James‘ early life, architectural pursuits, and his discovery of and alignment with Eliza Williams.

Not all is as it seems, but together we learn how James, Eliza, and Yesha become acquainted and develop a beautiful and futuristic society.

„It’s our responsibility to find the good in others. For example, suppose we become critical of someone without any constructive feedback that will properly inform them. In that case, we will in no way help them to have the clarity for a better method, process, or day, so let’s find the good and inspire people through the kind of character that will inspire others to be their best as well.“ ~ James Cooper sharing ideas with Eliza Williams.

Meet James Cooper as Vesha Celeste continues her journey with Yesha Alevtina and learns about his recruitment and contributions. He became the third figurehead of the new organization called Pathway LLC.

James works with two brilliant young scientists to help build all that Eliza and Yesha had envisioned during Part 2 of this series. As an extraordinary architect, he brings his professional cadre, leaders in their own right, family members, and significant others to help learn the nuances of nano-programming with massively efficient results.

Soon, Earth and Mother Nature will have a chance for a break, bringing humanity closer to space adventures and preserving our Universe!.

Continue the booklet series with Pathway to the Stars: Part 4, Universal Party!

Purchase the Pathway to the Stars: Part 3, James Cooper Audiobook at Audible: https://adbl.co/3L6IKFj