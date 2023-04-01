Neue Auctions‘ Live-Online Civil War and Early Americana Auction, April 14th, Features Items from A 30+-Year Collection

Beachwood, Ohio, USA, April 1, 2023 — A live-online auction featuring a marvelous collection of Civil War and early Americana items out of Hermitage, Pennsylvania will be held on Friday, April 14th, at 12 noon Eastern time, by Neue Auctions. All 133 lots are fresh to the market and most have been in the Heritage collection for over 30 years. Absentee and phone bidding is available on select lots.

“I’m not very much into guns and swords, but I love the history of the rifles, how they’re made, and the artistic merits of the decorations,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. She added, however, that the vast majority of expected top lots are those very items – guns and swords. Just a few of the antique rifles expected to spark fierce bidding wars are as follows:

– An 1863 Colt Civil War contract rifle musket with an engraved side plate, percussion strike, steel ramrod and walnut stock with burl, stamped throughout, 55 ½ inches long (est. $2,000-$3,000).

– An 1863 Maynard conversion of a US model musket with engraved side plate, percussion strike, a steel ramrod, walnut stock and burl, 55 ½ inches in length (est. $1,500-$2,000).

– A Jenk’s flintlock musket dated 1813, with a walnut wood stock, bright steel, steel ramrod and initialed and stamped, 56 ¼ inches long (est. $1,000-$1,500).

Revolvers will feature a refinished Civil War Whitney .36 caliber Navy percussion lock revolver, marked USA with an anchor mark and initials (JRG) and walnut wood grips (est. $900-$1,200); and a Civil War-era Remington and Sons (N.Y.) new model Army revolver, standard, well-used and worn but functional, with walnut wood grips and many inspection marks (est. $900-$1,200).

The antique swords category will include a circa 1840-1850 non-regulation Infantry officer’s sword by J.H. Lambert (Philadelphia), nitre blue on an etched blade, with a leather grip and wire, 29 inches long (est. $900-$1,200); and a model 1832 foot artillery sword with leather sheath and scaled design grip, an eagle on the pommel and an engraved blade (est. $800-$1,200).

The rest of the catalog is eclectic and intriguing. Lot 50 is an oval silver metal Peace Medal (Coshocton, Ohio Odd Fellows Sash with William Henry Harrison), with hand-engraved scenes on the obverse of an Indian handing a wampum belt to an early American with a caption at the bottom (“W H Harrison Eel River Nation Aug. 8, 1803”) and on the reverse the US eagle seal.

The red velvet Order of Odd Fellows sash is embroidered with metal coiled thread work, with three linked chains, synonymous with the Odd Fellows organization and a reminder of their core teachings, bound by friendship, love, and truth. The interior of the sash, written in black ink, states „Coshocton No. 44 A.N. Sahling“, for Adolf N. Sahling (1874-1946) (est. $1,000-$2,000).

“I’ve always had a fascination with the Odd Fellows for some reason, and this is from Ohio” Ms. Maciejewski said. “During my research, I learned about the Eel River Battlefield War of 1812. I get joy from knowing historical items like the Peace Medal will be passed on to a new steward.”

Lot 59 is circa 1915-1924 hand wrought steel police badge marked Potter Studio (Cleveland, Ohio), shield shaped, badge #2081, with hand-engraving. The badge is in very good condition and is a piece of Cleveland history (est. $100-$200). Potter Studio was started by Horace Potter and was later known as Potter Mellen. The Neue Auctions showroom has four original wrought steel display cases that Horace Potter had created for the Potter Studios showroom in the 1930s.

Lot 63 is a George II the Quaker or Indian Treaty of Easton in 1757 white metal Peace Medal, likely struck around 1810 and made for the Society of Friends of Philadelphia on the occasion of the signing of the Treaty of Easton in 1757. The dies were engraved in Philadelphia by Edward Duffield, and cost the Society 15 pounds. The medal is 43mm and 40.10 grams (est. $50-$100).

The obverse of the medal shows a bust of George II (Georgius II Dei Gratia). The reverse has a Quaker man sitting under a tree, holding a pipe of peace in his hand over a council fire, and an Indian sitting opposite a sun above. The medal is very worn and set inside a white metal frame with possibly a pocket watch crown, pierced. Peace medals are interesting and this one is old.

Lot 77 is a heavy brass construction Indian Wars-era US belt plate and belt (est. $150-$250). Lot 86 is a genuine signature of former US President and Civil War hero Ulysses S. Grant. The signature, in brown ink, is on a stock type calling card with green decorative printing. It’s dated Oct. 15, 1880 and is housed in a protective case (est. 600-$900). Grant was born in Ohio.

Lot 93 is a pair of James Peters coin silver spectacles with a brown leather case (est. $300-$400), James Peters manufactured between 1830 and 1850. The glasses in the auction are missing the lenses, but feature adjustable sliding side frames and are fully marked. These can still be worn today with prescription lenses and, being coin silver, they have some heft to the look and feel.

Lot 116 is a model of the boat The Huron. Measuring 14 inches tall by 20 inches long, the ship has a broad estimate of $100-$1,000. “Being from the Great Lakes region, why wouldn’t this be a favorite? It’s not too big either, so I’d find a cool spot for it at home,” Ms. Maciejewski said.

Internet bidding will be hosted on LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Live gallery previews will be held April 3rd-13th (weekdays only), from 10-5 Eastern time each day. The Neue Auctions showroom is located at 23533 Mercantile Road (Suite #100) in Beachwood, Ohio.

The auction will be clerked live on auction day by Neue Auctions’ team members. The catalog is online now. Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and info regarding current and future sales. The firm is always seeking quality consignments.

To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Civil War and Early Americana auction on Friday, April 14th, at 12 noon, visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates posted often. Cynthia Maciejewksi can be reached by phone at 216-245-6707; or via email, at cynthia@neueauctions.com.

