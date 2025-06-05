Murdick’s Fudge Introduces „Shark Bite“ Fudge for National Fudge Day, Father’s Day and Another Famous Anniversary

Edgartown, MA, Oak Bluffs, MA, Vineyard Haven, MA, June 5, 2025 — Murdick’s Fudge, the iconic fudge maker with more than 135 years of history, recently unveiled one of its newest creations: The Shark Bite. The vanilla fudge with a hint of cranberry is just in time for National Fudge Day on June 16.

“They shot a movie on the island about a shark, and it came out in 1975. Ever since then, the Island has become synonymous with the movie and sharks,” said Mike McCourt, general manager of three locations of Murdick’s Fudge on Martha’s Vineyard. “The Shark Bite is our tongue-in-cheek way of celebrating National Fudge Day on June 16 and the anniversary of that film’s release on June 20. And, of course, Father’s Day on June 15.”

The History of National Fudge Day

According to the DaysoftheYear.com website:

“Fudge is thought to have been an American invention. The earliest documented mention of fudge can be found in a letter composed by Emelyn Hartridge, who was studying at the time at Vassar College, located in Poughkeepsie, New York. The letter detailed that fudge had been made and sold in a grocery store in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1886. At the time, the cost of 40 cents per pound of fudge. From here, word of chocolate fudge spread to other women’s colleges and eventually became very popular in the US.”

Around that same period, Murdick’s Fudge began when sailmaker Henry Murdick’s wife Sara created her own version of fudge on Mackinac Island in Michigan. Murdick’s Candy Kitchen opened that same year in 1887.

Murdick’s Fudge opened on Martha’s Vineyard in 1978. There, they have crafted their own identity on the island. That starts with mouth-watering homemade fudge. In addition to the new Shark Bite, Murdick’s Fudge offers 15 flavors, including: Plain Vanilla, Butter Pecan, Penuche, Chocolate Mint Chip, Smores, Plain Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Walnut, Peanut Butter, Cape Cod Cranberry and Rocky Road.

“What’s great about National Fudge Day is that it’s either on or around Father’s Day. So, what better way to have a double celebration here at Murdick’s Fudge,” said McCourt. “And for those dads who don’t have a sweet tooth, we’ve got a few other savory treats.”

Father’s Day and National Fudge Day at Murdick’s Fudge

Murdick’s offers a 3 Slices of fudge and a 12-oz Brittle Gift Box special for Father’s Day. For Dads without as much of a sweet tooth, Murdick’s Fudge also offers gourmet cheese popcorn and peanut and cashew brittle. And for those who truly want to celebrate the roots of fudge, there’s a gourmet caramel popcorn as well.

“The other thing about National Fudge Day is its sort of our official start to the summer season,” said McCourt. “And if all the shark talk with the 50th anniversary has you nervous about going in the water, come on down to one of our stores. Our new Shark Bite won’t bite back.”

Murdick’s has three locations: 25 North Water location in Edgartown. Murdick’s Fudge has two other locations–5 Circuit Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557 and 9 Union Street in Vineyard Haven.

Murdick’s Fudge is the lead sponsor of the Run the Chop Challenge, a four-mile run on Vineyard Haven—the only road race on the Island on July 4. To sign up for information, visit https://www.murdicks.com/run-the-chop.

In addition to its three locations, Murdick’s Fudge has a newly revamped and robust e-commerce website. For more information Murdick’s Fudge and ongoing specials and promotions or to place an order, visit www.murdicks.com. You can also phone 888-55FUDGE (888-553-8343).