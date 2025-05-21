Miller & Miller will Conduct An Online-Only Historic and Luxury Watches Auction on Thursday, June 5th, with 67 Lots

New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, May 21, 2025 — A rare circa 1958 Omega Railmaster “Flightmaster” watch, a Patek Phillipe 18k white gold annual calendar watch, and a Rolex “Red Sub” Submariner watch are just a few of the dazzling timepieces up for bid in Miller & Miller’s online-only Historic and Luxury Watches auction on Thursday, June 5th, at 6pm Eastern time.

The auction is a tidy affair – just 67 lots of pocket watches and wristwatches, many of them (not surprisingly) Swiss-made. In addition to the makers named above, other famous watchmakers will include Jaeger LeCoultre, Tag Heuer, Tudor, Blancpain, Longines and Breitling. Pocket watches will include examples by Illinois, E. Howard, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Movado, Hamilton and Ball-Hamilton, Leroy, Aero Neuchatel, Waltham, Elgin, Pugh Brothers and Gangl, Valjoux.

“This is a fresh-to-market sale that is focused on quality over quantity,” said Justin Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Many of the lots offered come from one-owner estates with all of the pocket watches coming from a single lifetime collection. Some of the most exciting pieces offered are the Patek Philippes – specifically the Patek Philippe Minute Repeater, which features a rare complication for a pocket watch. The pocket watch can be set to tell the time audibly.”

Mr. Miller added, “A highlight of the wristwatches offering is the Heuer Camaro “Champion Dial”. This one-owner watch is from the estate of a former Champion Spark Plugs executive, and the watch was gifted to him from a colleague in the 1970s. The majority of the watches in this sale are offered unreserved. It is not a sale to be missed.”

The Omega “Flightmaster” wristwatch is an early reference watch (#2914-5), produced in 1958 and sporting a stainless-steel case, a black tone dial with luminous indices and black racing-style strap. It’s powered by a manually wound Caliber 285 and features broad arrow hands, an early design element now iconic among vintage Omega models. Perhaps most uniquely, the caseback bears this heartfelt and charming engraving: “Born with Love.” Estimate: $25,000-$35,000.

All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.

The Patek Philippe Ref. 5146G wristwatch was first introduced in the early 2000s, as a replacement to the highly successful 5035, continuing Patek’s pioneering legacy in annual calendar complications. The watch automatically adjusts for 30 and 31 days (only requiring a manual correction once a year, in February). Features include a self-winding Caliber 324 S, a 39mm 18k white gold case and a hand-stitched Patek leather strap. Estimate: $25,000-$30,000.

The late 1971 production model Rolex Submariner Ref. 1680 – nicknamed “Red Sub” (for the red Submariner script on the matte black dial) – remains one of the most iconic and coveted vintage dive watches in the Rolex family. The 1680 was the first Submariner to feature a date function, introduced in the 1960s. Other features include the correct Rolex Oyster bracelet and an engraved caseback with the original owner’s name and a 1972 date. Estimate: $20,000-$25,000.

A Heuer Ref. 73443 Camaro “Champion Dial” chronograph from the 1970s is a rare and charismatic timepiece that blends racing heritage with collector-grade rarity. It’s named after the famous Camaro muscle car and is distinguished by its cushion-shaped case and bold motorsport associations. Features include a black racing-style strap, a rare “Exotic Panda” dial, and the Champion Spark Plugs logo printed on the dial, a desirable detail. Estimate: $12,000-$15,000.

On to the pocket watches (there are actually more pocket watches than wristwatches in the auction). An expected highlight lot is the Patek Philippe 18K gold pocket watch that likely dates to the early-to-mid 20th century and features the company’s signature craftsmanship and restrained elegance. The movement is meticulously finished and is stamped with the Geneva Seal while the case is made of solid 18k gold. Also, the chain is 14k gold. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000.

A Longines 18k yellow gold Grand Prix pocket watch from around the 1910s references the brand’s participation in (and awards from) global expositions in the late 19th/early 20th centuries. The movement features a high jewel count, precise finishing and temperature adjustments. The watch is offered in its original fitted, leather presentation case and is marked “18K EF Co. Longines” inside the caseback and “18k” on the inside cuvette. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000.

The late 19th century Patek Philippe .800 silver-cased pocket watch was crafted with the same attention to detail as its gold counterparts. Features often included manually finished bridges, Breguet overcoil hairsprings and Geneva Seal standards. They were built in small numbers and finished by hand, often intended for presentation or refined use. This watch is signed on the dial and movement and the hands are matched in a nice blue finish. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000.

A mid-20th century Omega 18k yellow gold pocket watch (17J, 37.5T1) features the elegant and well-finished Caliber 140 movement, introduced for use in slim, refined dress watches. The watch is encased in solid 18k gold, reflecting Omega’s commitment to combining technical excellence with luxurious presentation. The Cal. 140 was a manual wind movement known for its reliability and compact architecture. The chain is nickel silver. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000.

This is an online-only auction. There will be no live webcast portion, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast at 6pm Eastern time on June 5th to watch the lots close in real time and in sequential order.

Here is a link to the June 5th Historic and Luxury Watches auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-GWQ2SL/historic-and-luxury-watches.com

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the Historic and Luxury Watches auction planned for Thursday, June 5th, at 6pm Eastern, please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.

About Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.