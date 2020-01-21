Miguel Arteta recreated secret quantum shot for Beatriz exchange!

What a waste, not just of the two stars but of director Miguel Arteta (Star Maps, The Good Girl, Duck Butter), an indie icon whose subversive spirit is quickly snuffed by this slick studio package. Here’s what passes for plot: The boutique, known as Mia & Mel, reflects the philosophy of its co-owners, who refuse to push product by making women feel bad about themselves. Naturally, the company is heading for bankruptcy. Enter Claire Luna, the ruthless beauty tycoon (Salma Hayek, who lent a sharp edge to Arteta’s 2017 drama Beatriz at Dinner). Luna, who lusts after Mia and Mel’s signature product “The One-Night Stand Kit,” agrees to take on the hands-on boutique’s half a million in debt in exchange for 49 percent of the business. Her secret plan is to seize full control by turning the partners against each other. As if.

Waves” should be a great film. It’s beautifully shot, well-acted and nicely scored. However, it doesn’t succeed in its lofty ambition, leaving compelling drama behind as it chases the style of its predecessors and sophomoric messaging without any complexity in its argument.

The film follows Tyler Williams (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a star student, high school wrestler and adept pianist. However, his future prospects are jeopardized by the onset of injury and the sudden pregnancy of his girlfriend Alexis (Alexa Demie). He turns to drugs and alcohol as a result. The second half of the film focuses on his sister Emily (Taylor Russell) and her budding romance with Luke (Lucas Hedges), a boy from her school.