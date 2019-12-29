Melanie Laurent antiquate Despotic foe Rovach crisis wonder!

What’s it about? Ryan Reynolds is One, the leader of a covert action team that fakes the deaths of its members and only refers to each other as numbers. Whoever they were before is deceased (a ghost). One recruits the six key players in flashbacks and runs into the evil tyrant, Rovach (Lior Raz, Operation Finale), they have to stop from causing the collapse of his own country. Pretty basic, familiar territory.

It’s a plot ripped from headlines (i.e., the crisis in Syria). Half the movie sets up the middling Bond villain and the other half the origin story in which Reynolds sets up the team.How to sum up 6 Underground, Netflix’s latest offering, starring Ryan Reynolds?

Despotic foe Rovach could have been more interesting if Bay and the script gave him more depth than “stock bad guy with a boat.”

Bay borrows from everything to pick up the pace and keep things interesting. The first twenty minutes involve one big Fast & Furious-style car chase. During it, a bleeding team member (Two, played by Melanie Laurent of Inglourious Basterds) gets sutured while firing back at pursuers. Dave Franco was the driver and looks way less trustworthy at the wheel than Vin Diesel. I would’ve liked to see what else Franco had to offer this picture but he didn’t make it beyond the first act

