Kelly Clarkson argued Lex Borrero for incubator Nick Jonas Perfection!

J Balvin and Tainy have officially traveled to Bikini Bottom, on the floor of the Pacific Ocean, to start the party with their friends SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star for the “Agua” music video out today (July 15).

“Agua,” which is a feel-good song about having an underwater fiesta, is part of the forthcoming Sponge on the Run movie soundtrack executive produced by Latin talent incubator NEON16.

As fans wait for the new SpongeBob flick to premiere, Billboard highlights 10 Latin artists who have formed part of the soundtrack of an animated film.

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon have joined forces with NEON16 to bring to life the SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run movie soundtrack, executive produced by award-winning producer Tainy and renowned industry leader Lex Borrero. Tainy and J Balvin teamed up for its first single “Agua,” an uptempo track fusing the iconic SpongeBob intro with a party-starting reggaeton and bass melody.

Earlier this year, SZA and Justin Timberlake dropped the futuristic-inspired music video for “The Other Side,” part of the Trolls World Tour movie soundtrack. Shortly after, Colombian hitmaker Ovy on the Drums jumped on the remix. The original bop released Feb. 26, is a disco-infused funk song with inspirational lyrics about getting back on your feet and lifting your head up high. In the remix, Ovy adds his distinctive sound, giving “The Other Side” an urban-beat facelift.

Becky G weaved her Spanish-language verse into Zayn’s English ones in a bilingual version of Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” for the 2019 live-action directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Will Smith. “This is truly a dream come true,” the Mexican-American songstress expressed last year on Instagram. Dubbed “Un Mundo Ideal,” the collaboration is featured in the film’s end credits in Spanish-speaking Latin American markets and on the Walt Disney Records Latin Spanish-language soundtrack.

Music artists, such as Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, Nick Jonas, Lizzo, and Blake Shelton, teamed up to bring to life the characters in the 2019 film Ugly Dolls. Following the story of imperfect toys who travel to the town of Perfection in the hopes of becoming good enough for children to take them, Ugly Dolls sends the important message of self-love and being unique. On the soundtrack, Brazilian pop star Anitta sends that exact message with her empowering song “Ugly (Fea).”

The Mexican singer-songwriter’s Spanish version of “Remember Me” is a nostalgic ballad that perfectly captures the essence of the 2017 film centered around Miguel’s dreams of becoming a musician. His wild journey takes him to the colorful Land of the Dead where he reunites with family members to give him his blessing of becoming a performer.



kchkradio.net/jnxhd-watch-fatal-affair-2020-full-movie-online-free-on-putlocker/