Jacob Robitaille Joins South Coast Improvement Company

Marion, MA, Mar 04, 2020 — South Coast Improvement Company (SCI), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently hired Jacob Robitaille as its director or production. Robitaille comes to the Marion, Mass. based contractor after working in a project management role at Delbrook/JKS in Quincy, MA.

In his role as director of production, Robitaille works closely with project managers and superintendents to ensure South Coast Improvement projects run smoothly and meet to exceed client expectations.

“What impressed us most about Jake was the breadth of his 14 years of experience, particularly his time in Washington DC where he worked on multiple public and private projects, ranging in scope from $1M to $1.5 B,” said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. “In the short time he has been with us, he has put that vast construction experience and his personal skill set to great use, providing exceptional guidance, support and leadership to our project teams and maintaining quality, schedule and client confidence.”

Robitaille earned his bachelor’s degree at Wentworth Institute of Technology. He also holds an OSHA 30 certification.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the South Coast Improvement team. I was very impressed with the atmosphere that Tom and Henry Quinlan have created here,” said Robitaille. “The company has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. I’m looking forward to putting my years of experience on larger projects to work and help the company continue that growth.”

A native of Fairhaven, Massachusetts, Robitaille is married and lives his wife Jennifer and their four children in Freetown, Massachusetts. In his spare time, he serves on the board of the Freetown-Lakeville Athletic Association and coaches basketball and soccer.

For more information South Coast Improvement, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

About South Coast Improvement Company:

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities. South Coast Improvement’s services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services; Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

For more information, visit www.southcoastimprovement.com or call 508-748-6545.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061