Items from The Merrill House, An 1869 Estate Home in Natchez, Miss., are in Crescent City’s Jan 17-18 Estates Auction

New Orleans, LA, USA, December 24, 2024 — A vintage 1958 Chevrolet Apache ’31 truck with just 251 miles on the odometer, a dazzling 5.03 carat lady’s 18k two-tone gold canary diamond dinner ring, and an oil on board painting by the acclaimed Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1886-1987) are just a few of the expected headliners in an Important Estates Auction planned for the weekend of January 17th-18th by Crescent City Auction Gallery, online and live in the New Orleans gallery.

The auction – packed with 860 lots, mostly pulled from prominent estates and collections throughout the South – will feature property from The Merrill House, a large estate home built in 1869 in Natchez, Mississippi; as well as a wide range of French, English and American furniture; original paintings and watercolors; well-known prints and etchings; Oriental carpets; a large gun and rifle collection; and fine decorative art items. Start times both days are 10 am Central time.

With a robust but appropriate pre-sale estimate of $50,000-$80,000, the lady’s 18k two-tone gold canary diamond dinner ring boasting a center-mounted, cushion cut 5.03-carat natural yellow diamond within a conforming border of tiny round brilliant cut yellow diamonds, plus brilliant cut white diamonds, for a total of 6.32 diamond carats, is the auction’s expected top lot. Other jewelry will feature diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, tanzanites, gold and white gold.

The custom black cherry 1958 Chevrolet Apache ’31 truck with tan interior and a microscopic 251 miles on the odometer should roar away for $30,000-$50,000. Another vintage vehicle expected to draw attention is a 1980 Mercedes 450SL two-door sedan, white with a chestnut brown interior and 34,641 miles on the odometer (est. $8,000-$12,000). Also, a circa 1985 Italian Agostini Lamborghini Countach Junior children’s car carries an estimate of $6,000-$12,000.

The oil on board by Clementine Hunter is a colorful, vibrant rendering from 1969 titled A Burial. The work is artist signed right center and housed in a 21 ¾ inch by 26 inch frame. It’s expected to command $6,000-$9,000. Also, an oil on wood panel painting by William R. Davis (Mass., b. 1952), titled Yachting Off Minot’s Lighthouse (Scituate, Mass.), should sell for $3,000-$5,000.

The interesting and eclectic mix of merchandise ranges from a 1912 Mardis Gras Mystic Krewe of Comus Cup (theme Cathay), set with paste “jewels”, 6 inches tall (est. $7,000-$10,000); to a large pair of 19th century Belle Epoque gilt and gesso over-the-mantel mirrors (est. $2,500-$4,500); to an antique Italian gilt and polychromed collector’s altar shelf, produced sometime in the 19th century (est. $1,200-$1,800).

Silver offerings will include a 20th century 145-piece sterling flatware set by Kirk & Sons (est. $4,000-$8,000); to a pair of late 19th century sterling silver covered vegetable dishes with a total weight of 68.14 troy oz. (est. $1,500-$2,500). Also, a 20th century glass and iron console table by Mario Villa (Nicaragua/La., 1953-2021) carries a pre-sale estimate of $800-$1,200; while a pair of Mario Villa metal lamps will be sold as separate lots, each with an estimate of $800-$1,500.

Lots 733 And 734 are a Rolex two-tone 14k gold and stainless-steel Oyster Perpetual Datejust wristwatch, Model 6013 from 1978; and a lady’s Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust wristwatch, model 6917. Both are estimated at $1,200-$2,500.

American furniture will feature a mid-19th century New Orleans-style rosewood cluster column full tester bed (est. $2,500-$4,500); a primitive bench; a Federal mahogany chest; and Federal tables. English furniture will include a leather Chesterfield sofa, a Chippendale mahogany roundabout armchair, a Jacobean style tavern table, and a Georgian inlaid mahogany desk.

French furniture will be plentiful, to include a 20th century French Louis XVI style marble-top giltwood console (est. $1,000-$2,000); a fine pair of French Restoration carved mahogany fauteuils; farmhouse tables; marble-top commodes and sideboards; buffet-a-deux corps; bookcases; writing tables; armoires; a secretaire a abbatant; vitrines; game tables; and beds.

Lots 6, 7 and 10 comprise a group of rifles, which include a Belgium-made Browning 7mm rifle; a Browning .7 caliber L71 rifle; and a Martin Firearms Co. .22 caliber Glenfield Model 75 rimfire rifle. Each has an estimate of $500-$1,000.

Original paintings will feature an oil on academy board by William Aiken Walker (S.C., 1838-1921), titled Couple in Cotton Field (est. $5,000-$7,000); an 1872 oil on canvas by Charles Henry Gifford (Mass., 1839-1904), titled Fishermen on the Beach (est. $2,500-$4,500); a 1994 watercolor and gouache on paper by George Dureau (La., 1930-2014), titled Three Graces (est. $2,000-$4,000); a 1973 oil on canvas by Colette Pope Heldner (La., 1902-1990), titled Swamp Idyll (Louisiana Bayou Country) (est. $1,200-$1,800); and a 19th century oil on canvas after Elisabetta Sirani (Italian, 1638-1665), titled Death of Cleopatra (est. $1,000-$2,000).

In the sculptures category, a granite creation by Allan Capron (Haozous) Houser (Chiricahua Apache/Okla./N.M., 1914-1994), titled Mother and Child (1990), should fetch $4,000-$6,000; a patinated bronze after Eugene Marioton (French, 1854-1933), titled La Danse de Nymphes, is expected to settle at $2,000-$4,000; and a patinated bronze owl family sculpture should ring up $3,500-$4,500.

Internet bidding will be provided by the company website (CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com) and app, as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. In-gallery previews will be held beginning Wednesday, January 8th, through Thursday, January 16th, excluding weekend days, from 10 am to 5 pm Central time. No appointment is necessary. The Crescent City gallery is located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, La.

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Important Estates Auction planned for Friday and Saturday, January 17th and 18th, beginning at 10 am Central time both days, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted often.

About Crescent City Auction Gallery:

Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential. For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates posted often.

Media Contact:

Adam Lambert

Crescent City Auction Gallery

1330 St. Charles Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70130

504-529-5057

info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com

http://www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com