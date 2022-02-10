Items from The Estate of Emory A. Schwall, Sr. (1928-2021) of Atlanta and Sea Island, Ga., will be Sold Online Feb. 27th

Atlanta, GA, USA, February 10, 2022 — Items from the estate of Emory Ashford Schwall, Sr., with residences in the affluent Buckhead area of Atlanta as well as on Sea Island, Georgia, will be offered online on Saturday, February 27th, by Ahlers & Ogletree, starting at 10 am Eastern time. Mr. Schwall’s collections are highlighted by fine paintings by listed artists, period antique furniture, fine rugs, English and French porcelain, china and objets d’art – over 550 lots in all.

Emory Schwall was born in Moultrie, Georgia in April 1928 and came to Atlanta in 1945, where he studied architecture at Georgia Tech. But he gave that up in favor of a career in law. He was admitted to the state bar of Georgia in 1950 and enjoyed a stellar, 70-year career as a trial attorney. He was a tremendous orator with a keen intellect and sharp wit.

Ashford met his future bride, Margaret “Peggy” McCready, in the late 1940s, in midfield at a Georgia Tech/Auburn game. Emory was playing clarinet in the Tech marching band at the time. The couple married in June 1951 and became devoted to numerous charities, including the Shepherd Center, the American Heart Association and Piedmont Hospital.

Mrs. Schwall passed away suddenly in 2002 and Mr. Schwall passed away in June 2021. Prior to their deaths, the couple appointed their two homes with the fine items in the sale.

In the running for top lot of the auction is a monumental oil on canvas painting by the British artist David Bates (1840-1921) titled Mill North Wales (estimate: $5,000-$8,000). The rendering, signed and dated lower right, is housed in a giltwood frame measuring 54 ½ inches by 79 inches. It has David Rasmus (Atlanta) and Christopher Wood (London) labels verso. Bates was an “open-air” rural landscape artist who worked in watercolors and oils.

A gorgeous pair of 19th century porcelain bronze mounted urns attributed to Sevres (French) and Victor Paillard (French, 1805-1886) are expected to realize $4,000-$6,000. The 16-inch-tall urns were painted by Charles Barriat (French, b. 1821). Each has floral decorated gilt bronze rims and are raised on gilt bronze bases, with trumpet playing putti and acanthus leaf feet. The urns came from the collection of cosmetics czar Max Factor, according to family history.

A vintage textured wide 14kt yellow gold bracelet with an attached diamond watch, having modern round brilliant and single-cut 1.60 cwt. diamonds (G-H color, VS2-Si1 clarity), has a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$4,000. The piece has a fineness and R in circle mark to the clasp and a Hamilton maker’s mark to the watch. The watch is not working.

A 146-piece Towle Silver (American, 20th century) sterling flatware set in the “King Richard” pattern, first introduced in 1932, should bring $4,000-$6,000. All pieces are appropriately marked and the service has an approximate total weight of 180.19 ozt.

A visually arresting French 18th century oil on canvas portrait painting of a gentleman and his dog, titled (appropriately enough) Nobleman and His Dog, is expected to reach $3,000-$5,000. The unsigned work is impressive at 46 inches by 34 inches (less frame).

A 19th century Continental Grand Tour style oil on canvas View of Palazzo del Quirinale, Rome, after the original painting by Antonio Canaletto (Italian, 1697-1768), apparently unsigned and contained in a 35 inch by 50 inch giltwood frame, should hit $3,000-$5,000.

A set of six 20th century sterling silver dinner plates (or chargers), likely Mexican, each one having a shaped rim, should find a new home for $3,000-$4,000. The plates, each one about 12 ¼ inches in diameter, have an approximate combined total weight of 130.42 ozt.

A Persian antique hand-woven Heriz Serapi rug, palace-size at 11 feet 5 inches by 23 feet 5 inches, boasting vibrant colors, is estimated to sell for $10,000-$20,000. Also, a parcel gilt mythological bronze statue by Michel Claude Clodion (French, 1738-1814), titled Bacchantes and Satyr, 23 inches tall and signed on the base, should make $2,000-$3,000.

A 19th century Christofle (French, 1844-1862) silverplated bronze figural centerpiece in the rococo taste, having a reticulated basket with scrolled acanthus decoration and raised on a trumpet form stem, surrounded by well modeled swans chased by an otter in a naturalistic setting, about 18 inches tall, carries a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$4,000.

A large 19th century Venetian hand-blown colorless glass two-tier sixteen-light electrified chandelier, having floral elements, unmarked, approximately 56 inches in height and 41 inches in diameter, is expected to light up the room for $2,000-$4,000. The chandelier has undergone some restoration and repair, and the wiring will need to be reconnected.

An English 19th century George III Hepplewhite inlaid mahogany and mahogany veneered D-form sideboard, having a divided central drawer with conforming drawer below, flanked by a compartment with door and a cellarette/bottle drawer, and rising on tapered legs with ebonized feet, unmarked, 78 ½ inches wide, should hit $1,500-$3,000.

An 18-piece partial porcelain dessert service attributed to the H. & R. Daniel factory (English, 1822-1846) (or Grainger’s Worcester), circa 1822, each piece having a scrolled cobalt and gilt decorated lip centering on a botanical and each piece with pattern number “723X” stamped to the underside, is expected to change hands for $1,000-$2,000.

