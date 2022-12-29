Items from The Atlanta Home of Entertainment Attorney Joel A. Katz will be Auctioned by Ahlers & Ogletree, January 12th

Atlanta, GA, USA, December 29, 2022 — Items from the Atlanta home of iconic entertainment attorney Joel A. Katz, more than 550 lots in all, will come up for bid in an unreserved auction planned for Thursday, January 12th, by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the gallery at 700 Miami Circle in Atlanta. New Year’s Signature Estates auctions will also be held live and online, January 13th and 14th.

The Joel A. Katz auction, starting promptly at 10 am Eastern time, will feature fine art, estate jewelry and watches, designer furniture, fine art glass, objets d’art, memorabilia, guitars and more. Highlights include incredible Daum and Lalique objects and figures, an Elton John autographed Yamaha piano, and several signed prints by artist Marc Chagall.

Also offered will be custom and collectible guitars by Gibson, a set of Margaritaville Adirondack furniture gifted by singer Jimmy Buffett, original paintings by Jean de Botton, Robert Jessup, James Way and others, Assouline & Taschen folio editions of Annie Leibovitz and David Hockney, and a collection of figures and vessels by Jay Strongwater.

The Elton John autographed Yamaha ebony player piano with Disklavier DKC-850 and matching bench, signed by the performer in silver sharpie to the leg of the bench, is expected to realize $8,000-$12,000. Also, a one-of-one Gibson Les Paul Custom model LPSPSC guitar and case, bearing Joel Katz’s name mounted to the head and featuring the classical Les Paul electric form with Zamaitis style or possible collaboration steel sound board, should hit $3,000-$5,000.

Eight pieces of Margaritaville whimsically painted garden or beach furniture, gifted to Mr. Katz by Jimmy Buffett, comprising four Adirondack chairs and three side tables, have an estimate of $3,000-$5,000. Also, a limited edition ‘Elvis One More Time’ Wurlitzer jukebox with a nice white lacquered finish, having 50 compact discs and a computer memory with 1,200 songs, six internal speakers, 200-watt amplifier and colorful exterior features, should make $5,000-$7,000.

A limited edition Lalique (French) ‘Anemones Grand’ vase and pedestal, the vase 19 inches tall and executed in midnight blue crystal with white enamel accents, of ovoid form, the pedestal 32 inches in height, is expected to reach $10,000-$20,000; while a limited edition James A. Houston (Canadian, 1921-2005) for Steuben colorless glass sculpture of a mother hippo with her calf, titled Hippopotamus Pool (2004), signed and numbered (3/25), should command $4,000-$6,000.

More than 100 lots of glass and crystal are highlighted by a limited edition robot figure by Kriki (French, b. 1965) for Daum Nancy titled Daumot 163, 16 inches tall, the robot executed in cobalt crystal with gold tone antenna, eyes, hands, tools and inner gears, artist signed and maker marked, editioned ‘2/99 ‘on verso (est. $8,000-$12,000). Also, a Daum pate de verre tulip form vase in an amber color, 13 inches tall, having a maker’s mark to the underside, is expected to find a new home for $2,000-$4,000.

Tops in the fine jewelry category (and a candidate for top lot of the auction) is an A + P 18kt white gold and diamond necklace featuring a marquise shape and round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 15.00 ctw (VS-clarity, near colorless color). It should command $12,000-$18,000.

The figures and vessels by Jay Strongwater include a large-scale Theobald Grand tree from the Flora and Fauna collection, 96 inches tall, having a brass body with enamel decorated leaves set with Swarovski crystals (est. $3,000-$5,000). Also offered will be a special edition hardcover volume of Thomas Laird’s Murals of Tibet, 498 pages with six fold-outs, #387 in an edition of 918 and signed by the Dalai Lama (est. $5,000-$7,000).

A lithograph in colors on Japon paper by Marc Chagall (French/Russian, 1887-1985), titled La Fenêtre Entrouverte, an interior scene with figures, editioned 30/50 lower left and signed lower right, framed, should finish at $5,000-$7,000. Also, an oil on canvas painting by Jean de Botton (French, 1898-1978), titled Les Quatre Cavaliers de l’Apocalypse (1971), depicting an abstract scene of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, framed, has a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$6,000.

More than 30 pieces of designer luggage from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Tom Ford will be auctioned, including a vintage Louis Vuitton ‘Alzer’ collection hard side suitcase, executed in monogram coated canvas with a leather handle and luggage tag and having gold hardware, opening to a tray insert with straps, which should rise to $2,000-$4,000; while two pairs of Maitland-Smith oversized wingback chairs in the Louis XVI taste, having carved wooden ribbon and reed frames, button tufted leather upholstery with nailhead trim and loose seat cushions, are estimated at $1,500-$3,000 per pair.

The next two days – Friday, January 13th and Saturday, January 14th, beginning both days at 10 am Eastern time – Ahlers & Ogletree will present back-to-back New Years’ Signature Estates auctions, comprising 950 lots across the two bidding sessions. The sales will be highlighted by period antiques, art by listed artists, unique decorative arts, estate jewelry and fine rugs.

The Friday session will feature Asian arts, Modern & Mid-Century Modern, jewelry, furs, sports memorabilia and more. Saturday will contain art and antiques from Europe and the Americas.

Highlights will include selections from the estate of Georgia Gov. Carl Sanders and his wife Betty, important 19th century Georgia furniture, custom circa 1950 Vladimir Kagan furniture, fine jewelry by Margot McKinney, Tiffany, and Mauboussin, plus paintings by Ralph Cahoon, Vaughn Flannery, Henry Raeburn, Robert Cardinal and Carolyn Carr.

Internet bidding will be available on Ahlers & Ogletree’s bidding platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. Live, in-person previews will be held Monday, January 9th, thru Thursday, January 12th, from 10 am to 5 pm Eastern time, in the Ahlers & Ogletree showroom located at 700 Miami Circle, Atlanta. No appointment is required. Virtual appointments are also available. To schedule a virtual appointment, please call 404-869-2478.

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery and the sale of items from the Atlanta home of prominent attorney Joel A. Katz planned for January 12th and the New Years’ Signature Estates auctions slated for January 13th and 14th, or to join their email list for information on upcoming sales, please visit www.aandoauctions.com. Updates are posted often. You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree through social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

